Oklahoma Sees a Few Names on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American List

At this point of the summer, the college football season is starting to feel like it's just around the corner. Preseason All-American lists are beginning to follow — and Oklahoma is well represented on one of them.

The Walter Camp Preseason All-American list was recently released. OU has a preseason First Team All-American in kicker Tate Sandell and a Second Team All-American in defensive tackle David Stone.

Last season, Sandell became Oklahoma's first ever Lou Groza Award winner and was named to the AP's Second Team All-American team. After making 23 of his 24 attempts in the regular season — including being perfect from kicks from 50-or-more yards out (made all seven), Sandell was also named a First Team All-SEC performer.

Stone burst onto the scene in 2025, playing in all 13 games and leading all Sooner defensive linemen in tackles (also seventh on the team with 42 tackles).

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis, kicker Tate Sandell celebrate after a field goal against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Indiana's Tyrique Tucker and Oregon's Teitum Tuioti were named to the Walter Camp Preseason First Team All-American list ahead of Stone. South Carolina's Dylan Stewart and Texas' Colin Simmons round out the edge rushes for the First Team defensive line.

Sandell was named to the Walter Camp All-American Second Team following the 2025 season.

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Both Sandell and Stone will factor heavily in Oklahoma's push to return to the College Football Playoff.

Last year, OU earned a playoff berth thanks to a late push in November that saw Oklahoma win four games, including two games on the road at Tennessee and Alabama. Against the Volunteers, Sandell tied an OU record with four made field goals and tied the Neyland Stadium record for longest field goal at 55 yards, twice.

The later in the season OU got, the more apparent it became that Stone was becoming one of the best players on the defense. Along with Sandell's kicking, Stone and the Sooner defense stifled opponents during that November run.

Stone and Sandell return in 2026 with the hopes of building on their stellar outings from a year ago. Stone will be one of the faces of the team as the starting defensive lineman. He's already gained a lot of praise this offseason, made apparent by his rating in the upcoming EA College Football 27 video game.

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Sandell's season, along with Oklahoma's ended on a sour note. The Lou Groza winner missed his final two attempts in the 34-24 loss in the first round of the College Football Playoff.