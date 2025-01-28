All Sooners

Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers Named SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week

Bowers' all-around performance in leading the Sooners to an impressive win at No. 10 Alabama gives OU at least one SEC honor each week so far.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers
Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN – Leading Oklahoma to a road victory over No. 10 Alabama Friday night, Jordan Bowers claimed her first SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week honor, the league announced Tuesday.

Bowers is the second Sooner to earn gymnast of the week honors this season and fourth Sooner to earn a weekly award. In its first year in the league, OU has claimed at least one weekly honor in each of the first four weeks and lead the conference with five total honors.

Her 9.95 on bars was a season high as she was one of just two athletes to score a 9.9 or higher on the event in the meet. On beam, her 9.925 was just behind teammate Faith Torrez as she led the Sooners to a 49.575 on the event – the second-highest score in the nation. Her 9.95 on floor was her third-straight mark of 9.95 or higher this season and one of just three scores of 9.9 or better in the meet.

Bowers and the Sooners are back home on Friday night to host No. 13 Arkansas inside Lloyd Noble Center. The meet is set to air on ESPN2 at 7:45 p.m. with Bart Conner and Kennedy Baker on the call.

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Other Sooners