Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers Named SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Leading Oklahoma to a road victory over No. 10 Alabama Friday night, Jordan Bowers claimed her first SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week honor, the league announced Tuesday.
Bowers is the second Sooner to earn gymnast of the week honors this season and fourth Sooner to earn a weekly award. In its first year in the league, OU has claimed at least one weekly honor in each of the first four weeks and lead the conference with five total honors.
Her 9.95 on bars was a season high as she was one of just two athletes to score a 9.9 or higher on the event in the meet. On beam, her 9.925 was just behind teammate Faith Torrez as she led the Sooners to a 49.575 on the event – the second-highest score in the nation. Her 9.95 on floor was her third-straight mark of 9.95 or higher this season and one of just three scores of 9.9 or better in the meet.
Bowers and the Sooners are back home on Friday night to host No. 13 Arkansas inside Lloyd Noble Center. The meet is set to air on ESPN2 at 7:45 p.m. with Bart Conner and Kennedy Baker on the call.