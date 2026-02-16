Two Oklahoma Players Earn SEC Awards After Dominant Weekend

Kasidi Pickering and Kai Minor were instrumental to Oklahoma’s 5-0 weekend, and as a result, they took home hardware from the Southeastern Conference.

Pickering was named the SEC’s Player of the Week on Monday, while Minor earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

A junior outfielder, Pickering compiled a .833 batting average during OU’s four games at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, NM, on Friday and Saturday and the Sooners’ tilt at UTEP on Sunday. During the road trip, Pickering registered 10 hits, 11 RBIs, 13 runs scored, three doubles, six walks and a stolen base.

Through nine games so far in the 2026 season, Pickering is batting .577 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

Pickering’s hot start to the 2026 campaign follows her stellar sophomore season. The outfielder batted .392 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs on her way to earning First Team All-SEC and NFCA First Team All-American honors.

Minor batted .692 over the weekend and logged a base hit in each of the Sooners’ five wins.

Her most notable performance came in OU’s win against Idaho State when she went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs. She went 9-for-13 on the weekend with two home runs and nine RBIs.

A native of Irvine, CA, Minor was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, per On3. She batted .465 over her high school career and boasted a .561 on-base percentage.

The Sooners scored 91 runs in the five games, while their opponents — Montana, New Mexico State, Idaho State, Minnesota and UTEP — logged only nine runs.

Oklahoma has won seven games in a row after losing to Arizona in its second game of the season.

The Sooners have one more weekend away from Norman before they play at Love’s Field for the first time in 2026. Oklahoma will battle Cal State Fullerton, San Diego State, Duke, Long Beach State, California and Washington as part of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA.

OU’s first home games will be on Feb. 26, when the Sooners host Alabama State. Later that weekend, Oklahoma will battle Alabama State twice more in addition to two games against Sam Houston and one against Southeastern Louisiana.