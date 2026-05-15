Berkley Zache has 'Stepped up Another Notch' in the Circle for Oklahoma

NORMAN — Berkley Zache needed just two batters to get going on Friday.

The true freshman entered the circle in the third inning of Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament opener after two quick innings from starter Audrey Lowry.

Zache issued a walk and allowed a single, but she quickly turned things around.

She got Binghamton third baseman Rachel Carey to pop up to first in foul territory — the first of four outs in foul territory to first in two innings — and the right-hander settled in.

From there, she retired the next five batters she faced to post a successful first career appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“Zache was important because I think she’s got some tools that can really help us,” OU coach Patty Gasso said after the 11-0 win at Love’s Field. “It’s really starting to move for her now.”

Gasso has continually praised the development of Zache, even when she hasn’t always been able to get the freshman into contests during SEC play.

Zache was able to pitch 1 1/3 innings against Texas, however, as well as getting bites at the apple against Kentucky, Texas A&M and in the SEC Tournament against Georgia.

OU’s coaching staff has full faith in both Lowry and Miali Guachino from the start, and senior transfer Sydney Berzon has been used both in a starting role and out of the bullpen over the past month and a half.

Oklahoma pitcher Berkley Zache gets the signal from pitching coach Jen Rocha before delivering against Binghamton in the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Allyssa Parker was being cast as the Sooners’ closer as the calendar flipped to May, but Gasso has always maintained that Zache is a piece that can help the team in spots.

Throwing her for two innings in the NCAA Tournament at Love’s Field will help push Zache’s development further, for both the rest of this tournament run and into her sophomore season in 2027.

“It's important to know how to throw in front of a crowd, regardless if it's your own or someone else's, because it's still very, very loud,” Gasso said. “I think she's stepped up another notch, and her focus is there.”

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Zache can attack hitters with velocity, but the refinement of her offspeed pitch, which sits in the high-40’s on the miles per hour gun, helps the freshman keep hitters off balance.

“She can throw the ball hard, she can throw the ball soft, she can throw the ball up, she can throw the ball down, and she can do a lot,” Gasso said. “Her changeup is kind of the equalizer for her. So it's important to give her that opportunity so that we can continue to get more going forward.”

None of the pitchers Gasso used on Friday — Lowry, Zache or Parker — had to throw more than 30 pitches. Guachino, Berzon and Kierston Deal are still fresh as well, so the Sooners’ pitching staff is in a great spot as they head into Saturday, where OU awaits the winner of Kansas and Michigan.

“Really happy with the pitching staff,” Gasso said.