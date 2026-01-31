'Bittersweet': Oklahoma Softball's Patty Gasso Reacts to Roger Denny's Hire

NORMAN — Patty Gasso has some mixed feelings about the change in athletic directors at OU.

Gasso and Joe Castiglione shepherded the Sooners’ softball program to new heights over the last three decades, building it into a dynasty and each playing major roles in bringing Love’s Field to reality.

So Gasso is sad to see Castiglione go.

“It’s bittersweet,” the OU coach said Saturday at OU softball media day. “Joe and I had spent 30 years together. There’ve been good teams, and not-so-good times, hard conversations. I really grew with Joe a lot."

Denny was officially introduced as the new athletic director Wednesday during a cermony and press conference at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and his hiring was officially approved by the OU Board of Regents on Friday.

Gasso and Castiglione’s relationship grew beyond a boss-employee dynamic.

“I had to grow up to know that the AD is my counterpart,” Gasso said. “I could be a friend with an AD, it's not like you're here and you're here. We found that common ground, which is wonderful.”:

Castiglione announced his retirement last summer, saying he would remain in the role until a successor was found.

"It's bittersweet to see this happen but anybody that retires, I'm like, 'Great,'" Gasso said.

Gasso said she was excited about Roger Denny’s future in the role.

“The first words he said to us when we were sitting as a coaching group, he talked about where he came from, which was really impressive to me,” Gasso said. “He came from not a lot and worked his way (up). He's talked about blue-collar, hard work, grind, head down."

Denny’s personality and background are much different than Castiglione’s.

“He doesn’t seem like he says a lot,” Gasso said. “He’s more of a doer.”

Not that Castiglione doesn’t get plenty done, but Denny isn’t quite as loquacious.

Denny and his wife toured Love’s Field and the softball facilities with Gasso recently.

“He doesn’t flash much,” Gasso said. “He’s just a normal, regular guy, which I love. I think he’s going to be a hard, hard worker. It just seems like we’re going toward more of a business.. That's the way college sports is going. He seems like a smart, no-nonsense but easygoing business man that’s going to take this program, OU Athletics, to another place."

Denny officially takes over as the Sooners' athletic director Feb. 15.