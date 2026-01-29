Oklahoma Lands Four on All-SEC Preseason Team

Oklahoma and Texas headlined the SEC softball preseason honors that were announced on Thursday.

Both the Sooners and the Longhorns had four players named to the 2026 All-SEC Preseason Softball Team, which led the conference.

OU slugger Ella Parker was named to the team alongside outfielder Kasidi Pickering, third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and shortstop Gabbie Garcia.

Despite battling an injury for most of her sophomore season, Parker earned NFCA First Team All-American honors last season.

Parker crushed 15 home runs and drove in 53 runs while batting .423.

She was joined by Pickering as a First Team All-American, and Garcia earned Third Team All-American recognition for her outstanding freshman season.

Pickering clubbed a career-best 18 long balls, totaling 57 RBIs and adding 14 doubles while hitting .392.

Garcia hit .351 as a true freshman with 20 home runs and nine doubles while drawing 15 walks and adding 58 RBIs.

As a redshirt freshman, McEnroe-Marinas was a First Team All-SEC selection, and she hammered 15 home runs and hit .339 for the year while tying for home runs hit in SEC play by a freshman (11).

Longhorns Reese Atwood, Kayden Henry, Teagan Kavan and Katie Stewart were also named to the All-SEC Preseason Softball Team.

Texas, who enter the season as defending national champions, finished first in the 2026 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Longhorns received nine first-place votes, and the Sooners landed second in the poll with six first-place votes.

No other team received a first-place vote.

Tennessee finished third in the preseason poll, and the Volunteers were followed by Florida and Arkansas.

Texas A&M was voted sixth in the poll, and LSU (seven), Georgia (eight), Alabama (nine) and South Carolina (10) rounded out the top 10.

Mississippi State was voted 11th, and the Bulldogs were followed by Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and Kentucky.

The 2026 season is right around the corner for OU.

Oklahoma’s season gets underway on Feb. 5 against Arizona State before the Sooners take on Arizona in a three-game series from Feb. 6-8.

All four of OU’s games on opening weekend will be broadcast on ESPN+.