Did Oklahoma Rise in Polls After Sweeping Auburn?
After opening SEC play with a three-game sweep of Auburn, extending its winning streak to 17, Oklahoma softball remained at No. 6 in the NFCA/Go Rout Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday.
Despite sweeping the Tigers and three of the teams ahead of them dropping a game over the weekend, the Sooners remained behind top-ranked Tennessee, Texas, Tech Tech, Alabama and Florida.
The Longhorns jumped the Red Raiders after Texas Tech dropped one of three games in its series against Arizona.
Top-ranked Tennessee also dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling 1-0 to Mississippi State, though the Vols got a big lift with the return of pitching star Karlyn Pickens in Sunday’s win.
Pickens hadn’t thrown since March 3.
The Sooners' best chance to move up figured to be to leapfrog Alabama, which had its 25-game winning streak to start the season snapped with a Saturday loss to Arkansas.
The Crimson Tide took two out of three in the series.
But OU remained behind both Alabama and Florida in that poll.
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Other ranked SEC teams include Arkansas at No. 10, Mississippi State at No. 11, No. 15 Georgia, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 21 South Carolina and No. 22 LSU.
Other Sooners' opponents in the poll include No. 13 Arizona and No. 23 Oklahoma State.
The Sooners moved up to No. 5 in the Softball America poll, as Arkansas dropped from No. 5 to No. 9.
Tennessee remained atop that poll, with Texas jumping Texas Tech for No. 3.
Alabama remained No, 4.
Oklahoma dropped a spot in the D1Softball poll, with Alabama moving up to No. 4 while the Sooners fell to No. 5.
The Sooners (28-2) have a midweek game at Memphis at 6 p.m. Wednesday before taking on Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., in a three-game series beginning Saturday.
The teams play at 2 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
There figures to be more room for movement this week, as Florida hosts a three-game series against Tennessee beginning Friday.
Other notable series in the coming weekend include Mississippi State at Georgia, LSU at South Carolina and Texas Tech at UCF.
The Sooners’ Kendall Wells is tied for the national lead with 21 home runs. The freshman is just nine home runs away from tying the freshman record for home runs in a season, held by a group that includes Jocelyn Alo and Lauren Chamberlain.
Oklahoma’s 115 home runs are 29 more than any other team in the nation.
The Sooners’ .453 team batting average is also far and away the best in the nation, with Texas Tech sitting at No. 2 at .412.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.