Former Oklahoma Pitcher Finds New Home

NORMAN — Former Oklahoma pitcher Sophia Bordi has found her next college home.

Bordi announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that she would transfer to Rutgers.

Baby reveal‼️ Any name suggestions? pic.twitter.com/i3k3zhEXeQ — Sophia Bordi (@BordiSophia) July 5, 2026

Bordi began her college career at Oklahoma in 2025, reclassifying to join the Sooners a year early.

She redshirted that season, not appearing in a game at OU before transferring to Texas last season.

But Bordi didn't appear in a game for the Longhorns either, and after the season announced she would once again enter the transfer portal.

The move to Rutgers is a homecoming for Bordi, who is from Merchantville, N.J., and went to high school in nearly Haddon Heights.

The right-handed pitcher was a two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in high school, leading her team to a pair of state titles. She was a three-time first-team all-state selection in high school.

She played travel ball for the OC Batbusters, a program that has produced plenty of Sooners stars.

Bordi was the top pitcher in the 2026 class before reclassifying to join Patty Gasso's team a season early.

She was not eligible to play last season due to mid-year transfer rules.

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Bordi struck out 195 hitters in 94 career postseason innings in high school. She threw a 16-strikeout perfect game in the 2023 New Jersey state title game. The year before, she threw a 20-strikeout no-hitter in the championship game.

Her mother, Danielle Strader-Bordi, was a 13-time NCAA All-American swimmer for the Longhorns, winning the 1997 Big 12 Championship in the 100-meter fly.

Rutgers was 27-27 last season, going 6-18 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights had a 5.75 team ERA with 284 strikeouts in 342 1/3 innings.

At Oklahoma, the Sooners return a pitching staff that includes Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Alyssa Parker.

Lowry was 23-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 innings as a sophomore last season. Guachino was 15-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 innings while Parker was 5-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 innings.

Oklahoma lost pitchers Sydney Berzon and Kierston Deal to graduation while Berkley Zache entered the transfer portal. Zache also transferred to a Big Ten program, going to Michigan with her sister, Riley Zache.

The Sooners finished 52-10 last season, missing the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015.