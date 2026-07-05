Former Oklahoma Pitcher Finds New Home
NORMAN — Former Oklahoma pitcher Sophia Bordi has found her next college home.
Bordi announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that she would transfer to Rutgers.
Bordi began her college career at Oklahoma in 2025, reclassifying to join the Sooners a year early.
She redshirted that season, not appearing in a game at OU before transferring to Texas last season.
But Bordi didn't appear in a game for the Longhorns either, and after the season announced she would once again enter the transfer portal.
The move to Rutgers is a homecoming for Bordi, who is from Merchantville, N.J., and went to high school in nearly Haddon Heights.
The right-handed pitcher was a two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in high school, leading her team to a pair of state titles. She was a three-time first-team all-state selection in high school.
She played travel ball for the OC Batbusters, a program that has produced plenty of Sooners stars.
Bordi was the top pitcher in the 2026 class before reclassifying to join Patty Gasso's team a season early.
She was not eligible to play last season due to mid-year transfer rules.
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Bordi struck out 195 hitters in 94 career postseason innings in high school. She threw a 16-strikeout perfect game in the 2023 New Jersey state title game. The year before, she threw a 20-strikeout no-hitter in the championship game.
Her mother, Danielle Strader-Bordi, was a 13-time NCAA All-American swimmer for the Longhorns, winning the 1997 Big 12 Championship in the 100-meter fly.
Rutgers was 27-27 last season, going 6-18 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights had a 5.75 team ERA with 284 strikeouts in 342 1/3 innings.
At Oklahoma, the Sooners return a pitching staff that includes Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Alyssa Parker.
Lowry was 23-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 innings as a sophomore last season. Guachino was 15-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 innings while Parker was 5-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 innings.
Oklahoma lost pitchers Sydney Berzon and Kierston Deal to graduation while Berkley Zache entered the transfer portal. Zache also transferred to a Big Ten program, going to Michigan with her sister, Riley Zache.
The Sooners finished 52-10 last season, missing the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.