Fresh Faces: Why C Riley Zache's Unique Path to Oklahoma was a 'Blessing'
Leading into the 2025 softball season, Sooners on SI is profiling Patty Gasso’s nine talented freshmen who are set to help OU in the program’s first trek through the Southeastern Conference.
NORMAN — Riley Zache’s journey to Norman looked a little bit different than most of her fellow Class of 2024 signees.
The talented catcher and infielder from Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, IN, first appeared destined to go elsewhere in the SEC.
Zache initially committed to Missouri before the doors opened for an incredible opportunity at Oklahoma.
Patty Gasso recruited the Zache family, both Riley and her younger sister Berkley, to become Sooners.
And Gasso doesn’t often miss.
"It was very cool because initially I came here and, 'Oh my gosh, I get to meet Coach Gasso. This is such an amazing opportunity.' And then I ended up getting an opportunity to come here and that's an opportunity of a lifetime to be here," Zache said. "And every day is continuing to add on to that opportunity and continuing to add on to that blessing. I just am so thankful that I got to be here and got to, I guess, come along with my sister on her journey to add onto my chapter."
Riley Zache began her career at OU this past fall alongside her fellow freshmen, while Berkley signed as a member fo the 2025 class that will help the Sooners next year.
This year will be an incredible journey for Riley, but she first had to get adjusted to life without Berkley — at least for the next season.
“Honestly, (the biggest adjustment this fall) was not having my sister by my side,” Riley Zache said in November. “The past 15-plus years I've played the game, she's been here, and kind of getting used to just being on my own and figuring things out, and getting through rough patches on my own and everything.
“So just kind of that adjustment, but also the intensity, we're here and there's — you're just pushing yourself a lot harder than you ever have before and you're pushing yourself beyond the limits that you didn't thing you had before.”
The growth process was always comfortable when Riley Zache was coming through the travel ball ranks with her sister.
Berkley always had a partner to work on her pitching, and Riley could improve her work behind the plate or step into the batter’s box with her sister in the circle.
“It's always nice because you always have somebody to train with you and to help push you and to help guide you,” Riley Zache said. “And honestly sometimes to help give you that brutal honest opinion that some of us don't want to hear. But she's a blessing in disguise. She's really helped push me to be the best player I can be.”
In many ways, Riley’s journey to Oklahoma was not a shock, however, as softball is in her family’s blood.
“Everyone in my family has played baseball or softball at some point in their life, so we all know what's going on,” Zache said. “Thanksgivings are always very interesting. We don't always talk about the turkey, we typically talk about softball, but everyone kind of knows their thing and it's just, again, helping push myself to be the best player and just keeping me in it and always wanting to know more and always able to learn more.”
Now, Zache’s family has grown.
The fall was spent growing closer to her new teammates, who quickly got to work helping her feel right at home in Norman.
Read More About Oklahoma Softball's 2025 Freshmen:
“We moved in and everyone was at the dorm, welcoming us,” Zache said. “They were offering to take us to go get IDs if we needed help and everything or to take us places because some of us are 13 hours away from home and don't really know the area very well.
“And they're just kind of there helping guide us alone and helping us figure out the ropes and everything to make sure everything kind of clicks right and that we're fitting in and doing the best we can here.”
On the field, Gasso is excited about the growth potential of Zache.
"Riley is a versatile athlete — she can catch, she can play shortstop, she can impact a team in a variety of different areas. I think surrounding her with this elite class will challenge her in a good way,” Gasso said when Zache signed. “Just as it will for our entire signing class, strength will really change her world as a collegiate athlete. I love her athleticism and her versatility, I think she can help us in a lot of different ways."
Zache hit .537 as a junior in high school with 49 runs scores, 11 home runes, 45 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Since working with OU associate head coach and hitting coach JT Gasso, Zache said she’s learned a lot.
And with the mentality that Oklahoma’s returners have worked to instill in the newcomers, Zache is excited for what the entire group can accomplish in 2025.
“There's a lot that goes on in the mental side of the game and they really push us here to learn the most we can and to just kind of grasp as much as we can,” Zache said. “And I really enjoy learning the game both the physical side but especially the mental side because it's very intriguing for me to learn about that.
“I was just really excited to learn about all their different philosophies, how they go about everything because of how successful they are and what they do makes them different.”