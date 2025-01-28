Fresh Faces: Oklahoma's 'Family-Oriented' Atmosphere Led P Isabella Smith to Norman
Leading into the 2025 softball season, Sooners on SI is profiling Patty Gasso’s five transfer additions who are set to help OU in the program’s first trek through the Southeastern Conference.
NORMAN — Last January, Isabella Smith had no idea what the year would bring.
She was helping guide Campbell into a new league — a transition that proved to be no issue for the right-handed pitcher.
Smith traded her 2023 Big South Pitcher of the Year crown for 2024 CAA Pitcher of the Year honors. She started 30 games and posted a career-best 1.56 ERA, striking out 238 batters in 206 innings of action.
But the year would bring another change.
After the season concluded, Smith decided to enter her name into the transfer portal — a decision that would lead her to Norman by the end of June.
“At the end of our season at Campbell I wasn't 100 percent sure that I was even going to transfer,” Smith said in November. “It was a thought in my head and it was something I just leaned on God for and I prayed and I was like God just tell me what I'm supposed to do… And when I got the sign that I needed I knew it was time.”
From there, the process was a whirlwind for Smith.
“JT (Gasso) actually reached out to me first and asked if he could set up a call with him and the other coaches and then I think a few hours later Coach (Patty) Gasso called me,” Smith said. “We had a pretty lengthy, really amazing conversation. And then the next morning Coach (Jennifer) Rocha called me. We got on the phone talking about like what bullpens were like and things like that, me just trying to get more information. And then we set up a visit. And then here I am.”
The Sooners had a big need in the bullpen.
Four-time national champion Nicole May had just graduated, as had Kelly Maxwell and Karlie Keeney.
Kierston Deal was ready to step into an even larger role as a junior starter, as was Paytn Monticelli. Freshman Audrey Lowry was set to join the program, but OU also lost another arm when SJ Geurin hit the portal.
That need led to brining in a pitcher as talented as Smith.
But it was everything else about Oklahoma that sold the Raleigh, NC, product on moving to Norman.
“I think just how family-oriented it is,” Smith said. “I am a huge family person and family is everything to me, especially being like 20 hours from home I definitely wanted to be in a place where it still felt like family.
“And so that was really big for me and it just felt like this is where God wanted me to be and where God wanted me to spend my last year so it was pretty clear.”
Read More OU Softball: Meet the Sooners' 2025 Freshmen
She wasn’t the only pitcher that Patty Gasso brought in.
Louisiana’s Sam Landry was also brought in, and BYU transfer Ailana Agbayani has also pitched as well as holding down a spot in the infield.
Rocha is no stranger to using her entire pitching staff — she went as far as to pitch virtually everyone available in the title-clincher against Texas at the 2024 Women’s College World Series — which resonated with Smith.
“Looking back even just watching that game it was exciting,” she said. “It was something that I think, honestly I don't think it's ever been done before that they used that many pitchers in one game.
“… Especially with how amazing our staff is here, no one here needs to throw every inning or a lot of innings or carry a majority of innings… Having an entire staff that is capable and trustworthy is really going to help us especially going farther in postseason because it helps the longevity of our bodies being rested and our bodies not being completely worn out trying to get through conference.”
Unfortunately, Smith wasn’t able to participate in Oklahoma’s fall scrimmages at Love’s Field, so she’ll have to wait until the Sooners open up the 2025 season in Norman for her full debut in front of OU fans.
But she still was able to improve and battle the lineup in practice every day, which was essential in her development this offseason.
“Everything happens for a reason. So I was just trying to trust the process the entire fall,” she said. “I was able to scrimmage the team in practices and things like that so I'm still going up against one of the best or the best offense in the nation and it's preparing me for spring. So I still had great opportunities.”
This January, Smith is making her final preparations before the season starts.
She’ll again be on a team embarking through a new league for the first time.
The expectations are through the roof for the Sooners, who are widely ranked as the No. 3 team headed into this season, but Smith is excited and ready for the challenge.
“Coach Gasso recruited all of us here for a reason and if she didn't think all of us were capable then we wouldn't be here,” Smith said. “So I think remembering that and staying within yourself and staying true to the player that has gotten you here is the best way to success.
“… So as long as we work hard we'll accomplish what we're working towards.”