Local Star Goose Hutchens Reclassifies, Will Join Oklahoma for 2027 Season

A local star will arrive at Oklahoma a year early.

Juliana "Goose" Hutchens, the No. 1-rated player in the 2027 recruiting class per Softball America, is reclassifying. She will join the Sooners this fall, and will be eligible to start her five years in Norman for the 2027 softball season, Hutchens and the program announced on Thursday.

Hutchens played third base, catcher and shortstop at Wagoner High School, and her ability with the bat turns heads every time she steps onto the field.

This Okie will be here even Sooner ☝️



Juliana “Goose” Hutchens reclassifies and will join us in the fall! pic.twitter.com/0Ya0pNcXCj — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) July 16, 2026

Hutchens originally committed to Oklahoma on Sept. 11, 2025.

"Wow it's so surreal to be here now," Hutchens wrote at the time of her commitment. "This is one of the moments every little girl dreams of getting to experience. Words couldn't describe how thankful I am for The Oklahoma coaching staff. They are taking a chance on me that I'll forever be grateful for. BOOMER!!"

Hutchens will be able to fill a major need immediately.

The Sooners need a backup catcher behind Kendall Wells after Isabela Emerling graduated from the program.

OU added Loyola Chicago catcher Abbie Gregus out of the transfer portal, but Hutchens is SEC-ready.

Hutchens will be in the mix to serve as OU's designated player from day one, and can back up Wells to prevent the star catcher from having to catch every single inning behind the plate for Patty Gasso in 2027.

Hutchens played travel ball for Iowa Premier Fastpitch, and she also played for the 2026 United States U-18 Women's National Team. The national team won the World Baseball Softball Confederation gold medal, and Hutchens was the MVP of the tournament. She finished the tournament batting .800, and totaled eight RBIs with two home runs.

OU already had the top-rated 2026 recruiting class, a group that will only be bolstered by the addition of Hutchens.

The No. 2 player in Softball America's 2027 player rankings, outfielder Finlee Williams, is also pledged to Gasso's Sooners.

Oklahoma also signed the No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class, per Softball America, in outfielder Payton Westra. Westra will immediately compete for playing time in left field after the graduation of Abby Dayton and Kasidi Pickering's departure via the transfer portal.

Both Kai Minor and Ella Parker will return to OU's outfield next season.

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