Oklahoma Adds C Abbie Gregus From Transfer Portal

NORMAN — Outfielder and backup catcher were two of Oklahoma softball's biggest offseason priorities.

The Sooners addressed all of those Thursday.

After adding a pair of outfielders earlier in the day, Patty Gasso's team added catcher Abbie Gregus from Loyola Chicago.

Gregus has one season of eligibility remaining.

The New Lenox, IL, product made 50 appearances last season for the Ramblers, starting 48 games. She hit .195 with five doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.

Gregus redshirted in 2025, missing the season due to injury.

She hit .216 as a sophomore in 2024 with a double and four home runs and hit .158 with three doubles as a freshman in 2023.

While the Sooners return Kendall Wells behind the plate, Isabela Emerling's departure, as well as the transfer of Riley Zache, left the Sooners without a viable backup behind the plate, necessitating an addition through the transfer portal.

Wells set an NCAA freshman record and broke Oklahoma's single-season record with 39 home runs last season, hitting .358 with 88 RBIs to help the Sooners set several program records offensively.

Wells also proved to be a solid defender behind the plate.

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Earlier Thursday, the Sooners added outfielders Macie Harter from Middle Tennessee State and Adi Hansen from the College of Southern Idaho.

With Abby Dayton having graduated and Kasidi Pickering transferring to Texas Tech, the Sooners needed more outfield experience to add to the group that returns center fielder Kai Minor and right fielder Ella Parker.

Oklahoma also returns third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, who missed much of last season due to injury, shortstop Gabbie Garcia, and utility players Sydney Barker, Lexi McDaniel and Allyssa Parker.

Barker saw the majority of time at third base after McEnroe-Marinas' season-ending injury.

Oklahoma also returns pitchers Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Allyssa Parker.

The Sooners finished 52-10 in 2026, winning the regular-season SEC championship for the second consecutive season but falling to Mississippi State in three games in the Norman Super Regional.

The Sooners missed the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015.

Oklahoma has a strong incoming signing class, including Edmond Memorial pitcher Keegan Baker, infielder Ki'ele Ho-Ching of California, Hawaii infielder Ori Mailo, pitcher Malaya Maja-Finch of California, Katy, TX, pitcher EK Smith, and Mesa, AZ, outfielder Payton Westra.