How to Watch Oklahoma's Midweek Matchup With Wichita State

NORMAN — After a couple of weeks on the road, Oklahoma is happy to be home.

The No. 5 Sooners played seven-straight road games since sweeping Auburn at Love's Field, notching a mid-week win at Memphis, a sweep of Ole Miss and taking two of three games in Baton Rouge against No. 20 LSU.

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Patty Gasso's team will welcome in a familiar foe in Wichita State on Tuesday night, reprising a series that is often defined by offense.

The Shockers head to Love's Field at 19-13 overall and 7-5 in American Conference play. Wichita State is hitting .294 as a team, which ranks 128th in the country, and the Shockers have hit 48 home runs, which is tied for 29th nationally.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Wichita State

When: Tuesday, March 31

Tuesday, March 31 Where: Love's Field

Love's Field Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

Wichita State is led by sophomore Ausha Moore, who is hitting .365 and has 10 homers in 2026. Freshman Kinzey Woody is fourth on the team with a .326 average, and she's belted six long balls, which is tied for second on the team.

But the Sooners have their own crop of star-studded freshmen.

Catcher Kendall Wells hit her nation-leading 26th home run in Sunday's series finale with LSU, and she's now just four home runs away from tying the NCAA freshman record.

Wells' classmate Kai Minor is currently leading the Sooners with a .505 batting average, and Gasso moved the outfielder up to the leadoff spot on Sunday and it paid immediate dividends.

Oklahoma freshman Kai Minor slides into second base at Love's Field. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minor puts pressure on every defense once she gets on the bases with her speed and baserunning, but she's also hammered six home runs and driven in 27 runs through 35 games.

Tuesday will be special for another reason, however.

Associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha rejoined the Sooners last weekend, ending her leave of absence.

Rocha announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, but that she is now cancer-free, and Tuesday will mark her return to action at Love's Field as well.

It's unclear what pitcher Rocha will give the ball to start on Tuesday, but it likely won't be sophomore Audrey Lowry with an SEC series with Kentucky set to get underway in Norman on Thursday night.

First pitch between the Sooners and the Shockers is slated for 5 p.m., and the contest will air on the SEC Network.