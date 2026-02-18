Freshman Kai Minor is Off to a Fast Start in Her Oklahoma Career by 'Playing Free'

NORMAN — Kai Minor has wasted no time making her presence felt with the Sooners.

The OU freshman went 9-for-13 at the plate in five games this past weekend, helping her earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Through nine games, Patty Gasso is pleased with the progress she’s seen from Minor.

"She's very unassuming,” Gasso said on Tuesday. “She is fast. She can rob balls, cover gaps, steal home runs. Offensively, she is more than a triple threat. She can lay down bunts, she can slap, she can chop it a mile high. But she's hitting bombs right now. So we're just letting her swing and just a really easy swing, but she's really strong.

“She looks thin, but I know she's very strong. Just playing pretty free. Very, very athletic is how I would describe her."

Oklahoma outfielder Kai Minor's impressive showing throughout last fall's Battle Series has translated to the 2026 regular season. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The veterans on the No. 4 Sooners have ensured that Minor feels comfortable stepping into the program, too.

"I've known Kai since she was a freshman (in high school),” OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani said. “We actually played together in travel ball. I love seeing what she can do. Nothing even shocks me; she's an amazing player. I'm not really shocked about all of the amazing stuff that she's done, because I've seen it all."

In the field, Abby Dayton is another familiar face who has helped Minor settle in.

“Like Ailana said, we all played together when I was a freshman so it's kind of a full circle moment,” Minor said. “Right now, (Dayton’s) just been really helpful taking me under her wing and really showing me around, and especially just like things that I should do in the outfield. We talk a lot and we work together a lot, side by side, whether I'm in center or I'm in right, I'm in left, she's in center.”

Minor’s athleticism immediately translated to her defensive work in the outfield, but Gasso has seen Minor grow in her understanding of hitting since she arrived on campus last fall.

“Really understanding how her swing works. Understanding what she should be looking for,” Gasso said. “A little more calculated than just kind of, whatever, going after something. She's now understanding when, why, how, all of that."

Early on, Minor is fourth on the team with a .520 batting average, and Minor is tied for third on the team with 11 RBIs.

She’s hit three home runs, as well as adding three doubles, a triple, drawing one walk and striking out twice.

Minor said she’s felt more comfortable in every game this year, which bodes well as she continues to grow into the 2026 season.

“A lot of things have shifted, especially going from travel ball to college, especially in the fall when we were doing Battle Series,” Minor said. “It… just felt very fast. So just like settling in and slowing everything down has helped me.

"After we played ASU, that game was very fast, fast, fast. It was hard to re-shift my focus, but just taking it into the next day with a fresh mind was a really big shift."