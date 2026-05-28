Former Oklahoma 2B Ailana Agbayani Officially Signs With the AUSL

The next step in Ailana Agbayani's career is complete.

The former OU second baseman has signed her contract with the Chicago Bandits, the team announced on Thursday, fully confirming her move to the AUSL.

Agbayani was drafted with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 AUSL Draft.

SOONER ➡️ BANDIT 🤠



Ailana Agbayani has signed her contract and is officially a Bandit 🤩🤩



read more: https://t.co/EAhurojtWz@OU_Softball | @theAUSLofficial pic.twitter.com/zJsIgnI2cH — Chicago Bandits | AUSL (@AUSL_Bandits) May 28, 2026

She started her career at BYU before transferring to Norman to join the Sooners ahead of her junior season.

Agbayani won the job as Oklahoma's second baseman, and she earned the Rawlings Gold Glove and was also named a member of the 2025 All-SEC Defensive Team for her showings in Patty Gasso's infield.

This past season, Agbayani enjoyed the best offensive output of her career.

She hit .362, starting 60 of OU's 61 games, and totaled five doubles, seven home runs, 34 RBIs, 27 walks and 13 stolen bases while only striking out 13 times. Agbayani ended the year with a .486 on-base percentage.

Her time in Norman came to an end last weekend.

Agbayani was presented with her AUSL Golden Ticket on April 24 by league commissioner Kim Ng.

“It was really special,” Agbayani said at the time. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. My teammates make me great. I felt so much of their love afterwards.”

As she prepares to get her professional career underway on June 9, she has at least one fan in Gasso.

“She hustles, always, always,” Gasso said. “I never have to ever look twice at her. Quietly, humbly does her job and does it so well. She is just such a fun, exuberant, athletic player. She would be, if I'm a fan, maybe one of my favorite players.

"... She was so emotional and just prideful that that means more to me than records or anything like that. It's just knowing that we're going to be able to watch Ailana on TV as long as she wants to stay in the league.”

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In Chicago, Agbayani will join forces with Oklahoma legend Jocelyn Alo.

Alo has played professionally in the WPF and AUSL.

She was selected by the Bandits in the 2026 AUSL Allocation Draft, which helped integrate the Oklahoma City Spark into the AUSL.

The Bandits will host the Spark from June 13-16 in Rosemont, Ill.

Agbayani and Alo will return to Oklahoma City June 27-28 at Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University.