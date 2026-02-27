Oklahoma Run-Rules Sam Houston State After Slow Offensive Start

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense was a little slow to get fully going Friday, but then the Sooners came alive.

Sixth-ranked OU scored 12 runs over the final two innings to blow past Sam Houston State 13-3 in five innings in the opener of a doubleheader at Love’s Field.

The Sooners dropped behind 3-1 after the Bearkats scored three off Audrey Lowry in the third with the help of an error and Jordan Peno’s two-run homer.

Oklahoma immediately answered back in the bottom half, tying it on Gabbie Garcia’s two-run single to right to score Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker.

Two batters later, freshman Lexi McDaniel belted a 238-foot home run into the batter’s eye in center to put the Sooners up 5-3.

The home run was McDaniel’s second of the season — both coming in pinch-hit situations.

The Sooners then blew it open in the fourth, and it could’ve been an even bigger inning.

Pickering sent what looked to be an RBI double into the gap in left-center after Kendall Wells led off with an infield single, but Sam Houston left fielder Kyla Heine dove at the wall to snag Pickering’s shot and send Wells scrambling back to first base.

Heine received a large ovation from the Love’s Field crowd after her catch.

There was nothing the Sam Houston defense could do beyond that, though.

crooked numbers courtesy of Gabbie Garcia 💣 pic.twitter.com/rcTbc6pHb5 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 27, 2026

Parker drove in a run with a single before Garcia belted a 220-foot home run to left, her ninth homer of the season.

After Sydney Barker and McDaniel singled, Abby Dayton hit a 227-foot home run to left center.

PURE ENERGY ABBY DAYTON ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/YHzu9XYKGD — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 27, 2026

Read More Oklahoma Softball

The home runs by Dayton and McDaniel gave every player who has taken an at-bat for the Sooners this season at least two home runs.

Tia Milloy drove in another run with a single to right to make it 13-3.

The fourth inning was Oklahoma’s 21st inning this season with five or more runs.

The Sooners (15-2) jumped on top quickly, taking the lead in the bottom of the first on Ella Parker’s hard single up the middle to score Wells.

Garcia added a defensive highlight in the seventh when she barehanded a bouncer her way and fires to first to retire Emma Rekeita for the first out of the inning.

Lowry left after that groundout, finishing allowing three hits, three runs, two earned, and walking one in 4 1/3 innings.

Sydney Berzon retired the final two batters to end the game.

Parker finished 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Garcia was 2 for 3 with two runs and five RBIs.

It was Oklahoma's 11th run-rule victory of the season.

The Sooners will take on Alabama State at 5:30 p.m. in the second game of the doubleheader.