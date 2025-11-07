Live Updates From Oklahoma's Final 2025 Battle Series Scrimmage
NORMAN — Follow along throughout Oklahoma’s final Battle Series contest. Just keep refreshing this page for live updates from the scrimmage at Love’s Field.
Top 3
A tough start to the third for freshman pitcher Allyssa Parker.
She allowed a hard-hit single to Riley Zache, then issued a walk to Ailana Agbayani.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas made Parker pay for the mistakes with a towering three-run shot to left field.
End 2
Tia Milloy enjoyed that frame. She bounced a triple down the line into the right field corner, then she scored courtesy of a wild pitch.
Deal, who pitched the entire second, also issued a walk to Allyssa Parker, but Kai Minor made a routine grab in center field to end the inning.
Middle 2
Ella Parker singled off Deal, but the OU pitcher turned a double play after McDaniel grounded back to the circle to prevent any runs from scoring.
Kai Minor made another fantastic play in center field, too. The catch looked effortless because she covered tons of ground off the bat. She’s going to be an incredible center fielder for the Sooners.
End 1
Lowry issued a two-out walk to Kasidi Pickering, but got out of the inning without incident. She got a couple of fly balls to right field and then ended the frame with a slow-rolling grounder.
Bottom 1
Audrey Lowry will follow Deal up in the circle in the first inning.
Middle 1
Other than the solo shot, Deal rolled the OU lineup into three groundouts to Ailana Agbayani at second base in the top of the first.
Top 1
Gabbie Garcia starts tonight off hot with a one-out homer. It was a lazer off the bat straight into the third row in right field.
Top 1
We’re going to start tonight’s events with Kierston Deal in the circle.
10 minutes until first pitch
Another really good crowd is gathered here at Love’s Field for the Sooners’ final Battle Series scrimmage of the fall.
Barring bad weather, OU has generally played 10 innings for each Battle Series contest. Let’s see what we get tonight.