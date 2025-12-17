Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Set to Take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff

Oklahoma’s first College Football Playoff availability report dropped on Tuesday, and the OU defense got fantastic news.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas was not listed on Tuesday’s report, meaning he is available to take on Alabama.

He’s been working his way back from a quad injury that he sustained in the process of returning a Joey Aguilar fumble for a touchdown in the Sooners’ win against Tennessee at the start of November.

Thomas was seen fully suited up and participating in the 15-minute portion of OU practice that was opened up to local media members on Monday.

Oklahoma’s other big injury question entering Friday’s matchup against Alabama is center Jake Maikkula.

Maikkula was listed as questionable on Tuesday’s report after he was dressed out for the open portion of Monday’s practice, but was off to the side and not running through drills with the first-team offensive line.

He missed the Sooners’ regular-season finale against LSU due to scary circumstances.

“Jake had an infection,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the Sooners’ win over LSU. “Was really pretty scary. Don’t know if it was staph, or whatever, but was in the hospital for a few days. But he’s much better now. So we’ll see where he’s at.”

If Maikkula is unable to go, it’s likely that OU will trot out the same lineup along the offensive line that took on LSU. Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu slid over to center, and true freshman Ryan Fodje took Nwaiwu’s spot alongside right tackle Derek Simmons.

Running back Jovantae Barnes, who has only appeared in four games this year to maintain his redshirt, was listed as probable for the contest.

Defensive back Gentry Williams was ruled out of the contest. Venables had previously announced that the veteran defensive back would miss the CFP opener due to shoulder surgery.

Defensive backs Kendel Dolby and Jeremiah Newcombe were also ruled out, as was offensive lineman Troy Everett.

Alabama’s listings on the availability report were lengthy.

Defensive lineman LT Overton was ruled out of the contest. Overton made three tackles in the Crimson Tide’s 23-21 loss to OU last month.

Tight end Josh Cuevas, who caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Sooners last month, was listed as questionable. Fellow tight end Danny Lewis Jr. was also listed as questionable.

Alabama running back Jam Miller was not listed on the report, so he should be ready to go on Friday.

Defensive backs Kameron Howard and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. were also ruled out, as was linebacker Jah-Marien Latham, running back Kevin Riley and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman.

The Sooners and the Crimson Tide will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and the contest will be broadcast on both ABC and ESPN.