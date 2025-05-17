Live Updates: Oklahoma Battles Cal for Spot in Regional Final
NORMAN — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Love’s Field as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the California Golden Bears. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
1:22 p.m.
Sydney Barker drew a one-out walk, but Teperson got out of the inning with just the single run allowed after striking out Gabbie Garcia and getting McEnroe-Marinas to fly out.
1:15 p.m.
Well, that didn’t take long.
Pickering hammers the third pitch of the frame into the bleachers in left field. That’s her 15th home run of the year, which now leads the team. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas also entered today with 14 home runs.
1:11 p.m.
Butler advanced to third on a groundout, but she wasn’t able to make it home.
Landry fired a pair of strikeouts to end the top of the first.
The Sooners will get going with Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker and Sydney Barker in the bottom half of the inning.
1:06 p.m.
Sam Landry threw two quick strikes, but Cal right fielder Elon Butler doubled down the left field line to get things going today.
12:58 p.m.
Today marks the first time Landry has pitched on back-to-back days for OU since the Arkansas series.
She appeared in all three games against the Razorbacks on both March 15 and March 16. She totaled 11 1/3 innings for that series.
Landry did pitch in both contests against Mississippi State on April 20, but severe weather meant the teams had an off day. She threw 150 pitches total in that pair of games against the Bulldogs.
Fatigue shouldn’t be much of an issue, though. She was not taxed at all yesterday against the Terriers.
12:42 p.m.
A minor surprise with how Oklahoma is going to start this game.
Sam Landry gets the start again. She only threw just 34 pitches in three innings yesterday against Boston University.
Sydney Barker stays in the starting lineup, but she moves to right field to make room for Cydney Sanders’ return at first. Hannah Coor will be on the bench, otherwise the lineup is as expected.
Cal is rolling with Annabel Teperson in the circle again. She pitched a complete game shutout yesterday against Omaha.