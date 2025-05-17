OU Softball: Oklahoma Rolls Boston University in NCAA Tournament Opener
NORMAN — Oklahoma rolled in its NCAA Tournament opener on Friday.
The Sooners plated five runs in the second inning to fuel an 8-0 run rule victory in five innings over the Boston University Terriers at Love’s Field.
Catcher Corri Hicks walked the game off with a solo shot in the first at-bat of the fifth.
Sam Landry started the game in the circle for the Sooners. She pitched three innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four.
OU coach Patty Gasso then turned to Kierston Deal to close out the game and push the Sooners officially into the winner’s bracket.
"Pretty good all-around game for us," Gasso said after the win. "Tried to give a lot of opportunities for some athletes that have been waiting their turn. Real cool to see how Corri just lit that ball up really well, walked it off for us. But giving opportunities to those guys who work really hard in practice and want them to feel what it feels like on the field. It’s different.
"... You just assume, I think for myself, being here so long, I’m used to it. I think everyone feels that way. I know that they don’t."
Oklahoma improved to 46-7 overall with the win, and Boston University fell to 39-18.
The Terriers stranded a pair of runners in each of the first two innings, but were unable to put any runs on the scoreboard.
Oklahoma made them pay for it in the bottom of the second inning.
The Sooners quickly loaded the bases with one out, then Boston University ace Kasey Ricard hit Isabela Emerling. After a brief review, the call on the field was upheld to officially put OU up 1-0.
In the ensuing at-bat, Hannah Coor singled to shallow right field to bring home another pair of runs and put the Sooners on top 3-0.
The Terriers then switched Ricard out for right-hander Danika Nell in the circle, but the move didn’t slow the offense down.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas roped a two-out single through the right side to plate two more runs and give OU a 5-0 lead heading into the third inning.
Sydney Barker scored the first run of the third inning courtesy of a pair of throwing errors by the Terriers, which set Ailana Agbayani on third base with no outs and the Sooners up 6-0.
A pair of walks later loaded the bases, and pinch hitter Tia Milloy drew OU’s fourth walk of the day to further extend the lead.
Hicks hammered the third pitch she saw to start things off in the fifth to walk the contest off.
With the game won, Oklahoma flooded out of the dugout to celebrate with its freshman catcher.
"The celebration was different. It was louder," Gasso said. "They were probably hitting her harder than she should've been pushed around. She's been waiting. She's got a body that is big and strong and it's just the inexperience. Just to give her that opportunity was huge for all of us, and her confidence especially.
"She did a good job behind the plate today too. I was watching. She's been working really hard to learn a few things and she's taken it on and you could see it show up in the game today as well. I was really pleased with that."
The Sooners advance to take on Cal tomorrow at 1 p.m. Boston University drops to an elimination game against Omaha tomorrow night.