Live Updates: Oklahoma Looks to Extend Stay at WCWS Against Texas Tech
OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Devon Park as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners look to stave off elimination against the 12-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
6:37 p.m.
Emerling lines out to short back up the middle, and the Sooners are now 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position at the WCWS.
OU did make Canady throw 23 pitches that inning, however, which is a big improvement. The Sooners will have Dayton and then the top of the order rolling back around in the third.
6:35 p.m.
Agbayani struck out, but Barker’s bloop single moved Sanders all the way to third.
Runners on the corners with two outs for Isabela Emerling.
6:32 p.m.
Cydney Sanders draws a one-out walk to bring up Agbayani.
Big moment early in this game for Oklahoma to try and put the pressure on Texas Tech.
6:26 p.m.
Landry got through the toughest part of Tech’s order, but it did take her 28 pitches to get it done in the first.
Allred battled Landry for 10 pitches, then Canady fouled off a pair of 3-2 deliveries, but the most important thing is the goose egg on the scoreboard.
Over to Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Cydney Sanders and Ailana Agbayani for the Sooners.
6:17 p.m.
Those are the at-bats Landry can’t have tonight — especially if OU’s pitching staff is to make it through 14 innings.
The OU right-hander was up 0-2 on Hailey Toney and she issued a free pass to bring up one of the Red Raiders’ most dangerous hitters, Lauren Allred.
6:11 p.m.
Canady needed just 14 pitches to mow through the top of OU’s order. Nobody was particularly close in the first for the Sooners.
A pair of foul balls by Gabbie Garcia and a check-swing oopsie by Ella Parker represented the only contact.
6:08 p.m.
Canady blows one past Pickering and she’s got a strikeout four pitches into the game.
Completely froze the OU leadoff hitter.
6:07 p.m.
Pickering stepping in against Canady and we’re underway at Devon Park.
5:55 p.m.
Still waiting on the stands in the outfield to really fill out.
It’s a scorcher, though, so there’s understandably still a horde of fans on the concourse under the overhang to dodge the sun for as long as possible.
Texas Tech traveled well, but Devon Park will still be painted crimson per usual.
5:39 p.m.
Landry has thrown 310 pitches in three outings at the WCWS this year.
Canady has thrown 194 pitches.
Landry has only had one rest day, while Canady was off yesterday to recuperate and prepare for the Sooners.
5:35 p.m.
The starting lineups are in.
It’s Sam Landry up against NiJaree Canady.
Sydney Barker retained her starting spot, but she was dropped all the way to the 7-hole today.
It’ll be Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker and Gabbie Garcia batting 1-2-3 for the Sooners.