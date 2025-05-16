All Sooners

Live Updates: Oklahoma Opens NCAA Tournament Against Boston University

Follow along with Sooners on SI's live updates from Love's Field for No. 2 Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament opener.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma celebrates a Gabbie Garcia home run.
Oklahoma celebrates a Gabbie Garcia home run. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Love’s Field as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the Boston University Terriers. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest. 

5:16 p.m.

Sam Landry opens her start with a strikeout. One down and things are officially underway at Love’s Field. 

4:56 p.m.

Lineups are in. 

Sam Landry will start in the circle today for the Sooners. 

Sydney Barker will start at first base. Kasidi Pickering, Abby Dayton and Hannah Coor in the outfield. Cydney Sanders will be on the bench to start this one. 

4:43 p.m.

First pitch for Oklahoma and Boston University has officially been pushed back to 5:15 p.m. as a result of when today’s first game finished.

4:35 p.m.

Cal shuts out Omaha 1-0, so the Golden Bears advance to take on the winner between Oklahoma and Boston University tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Omaha awaits the loser, and will play in the first elimination game of the weekend tomorrow evening

