Live Updates: USA Softball All-Star Showcase at Devon Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman is on hand for the USA Softball All-Star Showcase at Devon Park for a double header between Team USA and the USA All-Stars. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the evening.
6:07 p.m.
This announcement just came out over the PA:
Tonight’s showcase has been moved to tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Parking and tickets from tonight’s showcase will be valid for tomorrow, and autographs will still happen after the second game.
6:01 p.m.
There have been no updates passed along from USA Softball yet, but there are puddles starting to form in foul territory down the right field line, so that’s not encouraging.
But a wild Patty Gasso has appeared from the third base dugout to skip into the first base dugout. Perhaps she’s trying to steal the game plan from the All-Stars to better prepare Team USA once things get going. Who is really to say?
5:25 p.m.
Well, it’s not a trip to Devon Park without a nice rain delay. Tonight’s double header won’t get going right at six as the skies in Oklahoma City are currently dumping water just off exit 132A.
While we wait, we do have some rosters on hand.
Former Sooners Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Kelly Maxwell are all on the Team USA roster, while Alyssa Brito, Jocelyn Alo and Riley Ludlam will scrimmage with the USA All-Stars.