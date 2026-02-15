Men's Hockey at 2026 Winter Olympics: Updated Playoff Bracket and Team USA Schedule

The preliminary round of the men’s hockey tournament officially came to a close on Sunday in Milan, with the United States taking down Germany 5–1.

With the win, Team USA finished Group Play 3–0–0–0 and has earned a bye into the quarterfinals of the upcoming playoffs—along with Canada, Slovakia, and Finland.

Here’s a look at the final standings from Groups A, B, and C—along with the final playoff bracket and when each contest will be played as the puck gets set to drop in the medal round at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Final standings from men's hockey preliminary round at 2026 Winter Olympics

Before we dive in, here’s a brief overview of the format: 12 teams were separated into three groups of four, with each playing each other in round-robin fashion for the preliminary round. The top four teams—each group's winner and the best second-place team—have advanced directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight teams will play in the quarterfinal qualifier.

Here are the final Group standings:

Group A final standings

1. Canada (9 points, 3–0–0–0 record)

2. Switzerland (5 points, 1–1–1–0 record)

3. Czechia (4 points, 1–0–1–1 record)

4. France (0 points, 0–0–3–0 record)

Group B final standings

1. Slovakia (6 points, 2–0–1–0 record)

2. Finland (6 points, 2–0–1–0 record)

3. Sweden (6 points, 2–0–1–0 record)

4. Italy (0 points, 0–0–3–0 record)

Group C final standings

1. United States (9 points, 3–0–0–0 record)

2. Germany (3 points, 1–0–0–2 record)

3. Denmark (3 points, 1–0–0–2 record)

4. Latvia (3 points, 1–0–0–2 record)

Men’s hockey bracket at the 2026 Winter Olympics

With the results now in, here's a complete look at the men’s hockey bracket for the 2026 Winter Olympics playoffs. Teams will be reseeded after the quarterfinals:

A full look at the men’s hockey bracket at the 2026 Winter Olympics. | Photo via @JeffDLowe

Olympics men’s hockey playoff round: Full schedule

Additionally, here’s a look at when each of the remaining playoff games will be played in Milan:

Quarterfinal qualifiers

Tuesday, Feb. 17

No. 6 Germany vs. No. 11 France -- 6:10 a.m. ET

No. 5 Switzerland vs. No. 12 Italy -- 6:10 a.m. ET

No. 8 Czechia vs. No. 9 Denmark -- 10:40 a.m. ET

No. 7 Sweden vs. No. 10 Latvia -- 3:10 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 18

TBD (winner of Germany vs. France) vs. No. 3 Slovakia -- 6:10 a.m. ET

TBD (winner of Czechia vs. Denmark) vs. No. 1 Canada -- 10:40 a.m. ET

TBD (winner of Switzerland vs. Italy) vs. No. 4 Finland -- 12:10 p.m. ET

TBD (winner of Sweden vs. Latvia) vs. No. 2 United States -- 3:10 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 20

TBD vs. TBD -- 10:40 a.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD -- 3:10 p.m. ET

Bronze medal game

Saturday, Feb. 21

TBD vs. TBD -- 2:40 p.m. ET

Gold medal game

Sunday, Feb. 22

TBD vs. TBD -- 8:10 a.m. ET

