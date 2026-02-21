Long Beach State Stuns Oklahoma at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Long Beach State stunned Oklahoma at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday.

The Beach never trailed, as they took an early lead in the second inning, before putting together a massive sixth inning to down the Sooners.

Nina Sepulveda thought she had delivered the game-winning run with an RBI-single off OU sophomore Audrey Lowry in the sixth, but right fielder Lina Apodaca hit a three-run bomb to start the celebrations in the Long Beach State dugout.

Freshman Kendall Wells homered for the Sooners to start the seventh and Kai Minor brought another run home with a two-out single, but Oklahoma’s rally fell short.

Long Beach State won 6-4, notching a victory over Beach alum Patty Gasso, to hand the No. 5 Sooners their first unranked loss of the season.

OU fell to 11-2 in 2026 with the loss, while Long Beach State improved to 8-4.

The Sooners’ only two runs came in the fourth, but OU had plenty of opportunities throughout the contest.

Oklahoma stranded two runners in the third, left the bases loaded in the fourth and left two more runners on in the fifth before Long Beach State retook control.

OU started Sydney Berzon, but she allowed two runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings before Gasso had to turn to Lowry. Lowry settled things down for the most part, but the sixth inning got away from the sophomore in the defeat.

The Sooners nearly opened the scoring in the top of the second inning.

Allyssa Parker reached with a leadoff single, then she advanced to second on a ground ball to the left side. Parker was able to move up another 60 feet on a passed ball.

Minor almost brought her fellow freshman home with two outs, but Long Beach State centerfielder Kali Su’e hustled to left-center field and made a diving grab to end the threat.

Long Beach State then seized momentum.

Berzon loaded the bases, allowing a pair of singles and issuing a walk, to start the bottom of the second.

Ailana Agbayani got the first out of the inning for the Sooners by throwing home on a fielder’s choice, but Miranda Gonzalez plated the first run of the contest with an RBI-single up the middle.

OU catcher Isabela Emerling was able to tag Malayna Terrones out at home to prevent a second run from scoring, however, and Berzon induced a groundball over to third to end the inning.

Down a run, the Sooners got a pair of two-out baserunners in the third, but Ella Parker was unable to drive a run home to tie the game.

The Beach added another in the third.

With runners on the corners and one out, Audree Mendoza laid down a bunt that rolled toward first. Wells charged to field the ball, but as she turned to throw to first, nobody was covering the bag, which allowed the run to score while everyone reached safely.

Gasso then decided to replace Berzon with Lowry in the circle, and the sophomore left-hander retired the next two batters to end the third.

Allyssa Parker immediately got the Sooners on the board in the fourth, however.

She crushed a solo shot, her sixth home run of the year, to cut the deficit to 2-1.

OU then tied the game with two outs.

Minor’s single was turned into a run when Lexi McDaniel doubled off the right field wall.

an inning for the freshmen!@LexiMcDaniel2 pinch hit game-tying 2B! pic.twitter.com/N7wKvsWjkh — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 21, 2026

Agbayani and Kasidi Pickering both drew walks to load the bases, but Wells flew out deep to right field to the warning track to end the top of the fourth with the game still at 2-2.

A walk and a fielding error gave Long Beach State a pair of runners to start the sixth inning, which the Beach turned into a massive inning.

Miali Guachino took over for Lowry in the circle after the home run, but the damage was already done.

Wells hit a leadoff bomb to start the seventh, and Oklahoma put runners on the corners with two outs.

Minor singled to cut the deficit to 6-4, and Gabbie Garcia was called upon to pinch hit with runners on first and second, but Garcia struck out to end the game.

Saturday marked Oklahoma’s first loss to Long Beach State since the Beach upset the Sooners 5-4 on Feb. 15, 2020, at the Candrea Classic in Tucson, AZ.

OU’s day at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic isn’t done.

Immediately following the loss, Oklahoma will regroup to take on Cal.