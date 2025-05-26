Meet Oklahoma's Opponents at the 2025 Women's College World Series
Oklahoma is headed back to the Women’s College World Series for the ninth-straight time, and a familiar face looms on opening day.
The 2-seeded Sooners will take on the 7-seeded Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Devon Park.
The winner of that contest will face the winner of 3-seeded Florida and 6-seeded Texas on Saturday, and the losers will meet in an elimination game on Friday.
Get to know the entire field Oklahoma hopes to overcome at the 2025 WCWS:
Meet the Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 45-15
Head Coach: Karen Weekly
Path to OKC: Tennessee swept through the Knoxville Regional, taking out Miami (OH) and Ohio State (twice) to set up a Super Regional with Nebraska. Jordy Bahl’s Cornhuskers took the opener on Friday with a 5-2 win before the Volunteers battled back to win back-to-back games and set up a rematch with the Sooners in OKC.
Ace in the Circle: Karlyn Pickens
Karlyn Pickens broke her record for the fastest pitch in an NCAA softball game again during the Super Regional victory over Nebraska. She enters the WCWS with a 1.00 ERA and 204 innings pitched. Pickens has 280 strikeouts while walking just 58 batters. In 12 2/3 combined innings across two appearances against the Sooners this year, Pickens allowed four runs on 10 hits. She struck out 10 OU batters while walking three.
Standout Slugger: Sophia Nugent
Tennessee’s lineup is dangerous top-to-bottom, and while Taylor Pannell leads the group in batting average (.384), OPS (1.219) and RBIs (62), former Sooner Sophia Nugent hurt her old team during the regular season series. One of her team-leading 17 bombs came in the first contest against OU, which was decisive. The Volunteer catcher is batting .302 entering the WCWS and she has 59 RBIs.
Meet the Florida Gators
Record: 48-15
Head Coach: Tim Walton
Path to OKC: Florida rolled Mercer and FAU in Regional action before outlasting Georgia in three games in the Gainesville Super Regional to return to the WCWS.
Ace in the Circle: Keagan Rothrock
The Gators are another team with a healthy staff, but Keagan Rothrock still leads all UF hurlers in innings pitched. Oklahoma did register 14 hits and seven runs off Rothrock during the 10 innings she pitched against the Sooners in the regular season, however.
Standout Slugger: Taylor Shumaker
The star freshman has hit 21 home runs, including a grand slam against OU in the regular season, and she’s second on the team in batting average while leading the Gators in OPS, doubles, RBIs and slugging percentage.
Meet the Texas Longhorns
Record: 51-11
Head Coach: Mike White
Path to OKC: Texas rolled through Eastern Illinois, Michigan and UCF in the Austin Regional before welcoming Clemson for Super Regionals. The Tigers took the series opener on Thursday night after a weather delay, then Texas bounced back to win 7-5 in 10 innings on Friday before sealing another trip to the WCWS with a 6-5 win on Saturday.
Ace in the Circle: Teagan Kavan
Though Teagan Kavan struggled against Oklahoma, she’s still the leader of Mike White’s pitching staff. Kavan enters the WCWS with a team-best 2.56 ERA, and she’s pitched a team-high 175 1/3 innings. Kavan has 212 strikeouts, and teams re hitting .223 off her in 2025.
Standout Slugger: Reese Atwood
The Texas catcher is third on the team with a .416 batting average, and she’s blasted a team-high 21 home runs this year. Reese Atwood also leads the Longhorns with 85 RBIs entering the WCWS.
Meet the Oregon Ducks
Record: 53-8
Head Coach: Melyssa Lombardi
Path to OKC: Oregon bounced back from a loss to Stanford in the Eugene Regional to beat the Cardinal twice and advance to Supers. The Ducks then hosted Liberty, who ousted top-seeded Texas A&M, where Oregon swept the Flames. The Ducks won the opener 3-2 in eight innings before dominating Liberty 13-1 on Saturday.
Ace in the Circle: Lyndsey Grein
Picking between Oregon’s top two pitchers is merely splitting hairs. Elise Sokolsky’s 2.00 ERA is slightly better than Lydnsey Grein’s 2.08 mark, but Grein is holding opposing hitters to a .182 average. Grein has pitched 172 innings to Sokolsky’s 146 2/3 innings, and Grein has 222 strikeouts on the year.
Standout Slugger: Rylee McCoy
Oregon has a number of dangerous bats in its lineup. Kedre Luschar leads the team with a .444 batting average, 17 doubles and 61 RBIs. Stefini Ma’ake, Dezianna Patmon and Katie Flannery have all hit double digit home runs, too, but Rylee McCoy leads the Ducks with 19 long balls, is third with a .399 batting average, leads with a 1.328 OPS and has drawn 18 walks.
Meet the UCLA Bruins
Record: 54-11
Head Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez
Path to OKC: UCLA was a perfect 3-0 in the Los Angeles Regional, but needed late dramatics to get back to Oklahoma City. Down to their final out on Saturday, the Bruins walked off South Carolina with a two-run blast. Then UCLA returned on Sunday to knock out the Gamecocks.
Ace in the Circle: Kaitlyn Terry
The Bruins have three pitchers who have all tossed over 100 innings. Taylor Tinsley leads the team with a 2.42 ERA, but Kaitlyn Terry has thrown a team-high 136 1/3 innings and she has a 2.62 ERA with 19 wins.
Standout Slugger: Jordan Woolery
UCLA has a pair of power hitters who have smashed more than 20 home runs. Megan Grant leads the Bruins with 25 blasts, but Jordan Woolery has 23 homers and is second on the team in batting average (.415), first in OPS (1.400) and she’s totaled 86 RBIs.
Meet the Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 42-19
Head Coach: Jamie Trachsel
Path to OKC: Ole Miss upset 12-seeded Arizona in the Tucson Regional before meeting Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional. The Rebels won the first contest and dropped Saturday’s Game 2, but rallied to eliminate the Razorbacks with a 7-4 triumph on Sunday.
Ace in the Circle: Miali Guachino
Ole Miss is another team with a deep staff, as three different arms have pitched over 100 innings.
Miali Guachino leads the team both in innings pitched and wins (16), and she’s struck out 172 batters in 146 2/3 innings pitched.
Standout Slugger: Lexie Brady
Lexie Brady is third on the team in batting average (.333), but she leads in OPS (1.205) and home runs (16) while driving in 49 runs. Aliyah Binford is also an excellent bat, as she’s hit 12 homers this year, and Persy Llamas has 10 bombs.
Meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 50-12
Head Coach: Gerry Glasco
Path to OKC: The Red Raiders made quick work of the Lubbock Regional, beating Brown then winning a pair of games against Mississippi State, before headed to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. Texas Tech swept the Seminoles, notching a 3-0 win and a 2-1 victory to punch the program’s first ticket to the Women’s College World Series.
Ace in the Circle: NiJaree Canady
For the third straight year, NiJaree Canady is spearheading a charge to Oklahoma City. She’s thrown 205 innings this year for the Red Raiders, posting a 0.89 ERA. Canady has allowed just 107 hits and has 279 strikeouts in 2025 while allowing 41 walks.
Standout Slugger: Lauren Allred
Canady leads the team with 11 home runs, but Lauren Allred paces Texas Tech with 53 RBIs. She’s fourth on the team with a .365 batting average, but is second with a 1.077 OPS. Allred has nine homers and 10 doubles as well.