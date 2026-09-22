Oklahoma Adds Pair of 2028 Middle Infield Commits

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball's 2028 recruiting momentum continued Monday with a pair of commits.

The Sooners picked up commitments from middle infielders Kate McCartney and Gia Ryan.

McCartney is ranked is the No. 6 player in the 2028 class according to Softball America, while Ryan is the No. 22 player overall in the class.

Ryan, who is from the San Francisco area, hit .419 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 30 games as a sophomore last season.

She also is a quarterback for the San Ramon Valley High School flag football team.

McCartney hit .358 with 12 home runs, eight doubles and 41 RBIs for her Lady Magic — Munoz 18U travel squad over the summer. Last spring, she hit .625 with 49 RBIs and a California-best 20 home runs.

The Ponderosa (Calif.) High product is a defensive standout as well.

She chose the Sooners over UCLA.

The duo joins Sophia Schlader, the top pitcher and No. 3 overall player in the class, and middle infielder Braylyn Saenz as Sooners' 2028 commitments.

Ryan, Schlader and Saenz were all among Oklahoma's visitors during the same weekend earlier this month.

The four recent 2028 commits put the Sooners atop the 2028 recruiting rankings according to Softball America, ahead of Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia and Texas Tech.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso regularly recruits middle infielder to play elsewhere, with the athleticism — particularly at shortstop — translating to other spots defensively.

One major example was outfielder Jayda Coleman, who came to Norman as a middle infielder

Oklahoma's 2027 commitments include outfielder Finlee Williams, the top player in the class, and catcher Riley Hilliard, the No. 9 overall player and top catcher in the class.

The Sooners start their fall schedule Sept. 30 at Love's Field.

Oklahoma was 52-10 last season, missing the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015. The Sooners have won back-to-back regular-season SEC championships.

The Sooners returnd plenty from that team. including catcher Kendall Wells, outfielders Ella Parker and Kai Minor, shortstop Gabbie Garcia and pitchers Audrey Lowry and Miali Guachino.

Oklahoma also adds seven players from the 2026 class, including pitchers Malaya Majam-Finch, Keegan Baker, and Ella Kate Smith plus Juliana "Goose" Hutchens, one of the top bats in the class who reclassified from the 2027 class.

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