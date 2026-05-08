Oklahoma Blows Big Lead in SEC Tournament Loss

Oklahoma’s stay in the SEC Tournament was a short one.

The top-seeded Sooners let a big early lead slip away, as 11th-seeded Georgia upset OU 10-5 on Thursday in Lexington, Ky.

The comeback from a five-run deficit was the largest in SEC Tournament history.

The Bulldogs advance to take on No. 4 Texas at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday in the second semifinal of the night while the Sooners now look forward to Selection Sunday.

Florida and Alabama will play in the first semifinal.

Oklahoma jumped out to a quick lead, going up 5-0 after two.

But then the wheels fells off for the Sooners (48-8).

Miali Guachino faced just one over the minimum for the first three innings before Jaydyn Goodwin and Gabi Novickas hit solo home runs quickly in the fourth.

Allyssa Parker came on in relief, walking the first batter she faced before getting the second out of the inning and allowing a single.

Emily Digby then delivered a three-run home run to tie it.

Freshman Presley Harrison shined in relief for Georgia, coming on in relief in the first.

The Sooners managed just three hits and one run in 6 2/3 inings vs. Harrison, who struck out seven and walked none.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Georgia then scratched across three in the sixth to take control, with Kierstin Roose breaking the tie with an RBI single to center off Audrey Lowry with another run coming across on the play on an error by Kendall Wells.

Goodwin then came through with an RBI double to extend the Georgia lead.

The Bulldogs added two more in the seventh, scoring the last run on a sacrifice fly to short right that was caught by Sooners' second baseman Ailana Agbayani.

Kai Minor delivered a one-out double in the seventh, but Harrison struck out Wells, then got Ella Parker to fly out to shortstop to end the game.

The Sooners got going quickly offensively, with the third batter of the inning, Ella Parker, driving in a run on a ground-rule double in the bottom of the first.

Minor led off the inning with a double, before Wells drew a four-pitch walk.

Gabbie Garcia then followed with a two-run double to right center to score Wells and Parker.

Oklahoma extended the lead on Agbayani’s safety squeeze fielder’s choice.

Agbayani got the bunt down on the 1-0 pitch and Garcia hesitated for a moment before racing toward home.

Bulldogs first baseman Novickas lunged toward Agbayani after fielding the ball but abandoned the efforts to retire Agbayani when Garcia raced toward the plate.

Novickas’ throw was wide, allowing Garcia to score easily and Kasidi Pickering to advance to third.

Pickering was cut down at the plate on a suicide squeeze attempt on the next batter.

Minor led off the second with a home run to left center before Harrison settled in and shut down the Sooners' powerful offense.

Harrison retired 12 consecutives OU hitters after Minor's home run, with the Sooners' next base runner not coming intil Isabela Emerling's leadoff single in the sixth.

Minor finished 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.