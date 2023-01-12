Oklahoma Dominates D1 Softball Top 100

Softball season is less than a month away, and as Oklahoma ramps up for a three-peat, D1Softball has whet America’s appetite with a tantalizing list.

Ten Sooners landed on D1Softball’s Preseason Top 100 players list this week, including a familiar face at No. 1: second baseman Tiare Jennings.

Shortstop Grace Lyons, infielder Cydney Sanders, pitcher Jordy Bahl, outfielder Jayda Coleman, catcher Kinzie Hansen, pitcher Alex Storako and infielders/outfielders Alyssa Brito and Alynah Torres all found a spot on the list (requires subscription).

Lyons came in at No. 4, Sanders is ranked No. 6, Bahl is No. 9, Coleman No. 15, Hansen No. 20, Storako is No. 23, Lee No. 26, Brito No. 45 and Torres No. 89.

In all, the Sooners landed eight players in the top 26 and four in the top 10.

Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso guided her team to a 59-3 record last year and a second consecutive national championship.

The Sooners return eight position starters and two pitchers and add eight newcomers, including the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

OU opens the season on Feb. 9 against Duke at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, CA. The Sooners also play Liberty, Stanford, Washington and San Jose State on opening weekend.

Oklahoma’s home schedule begins March 3 when the Sooners host Illinois-Chicago and Kentucky in the OU Tournament.