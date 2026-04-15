Oklahoma Looking to Keep Momentum Rolling Into Bedlam

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is simply moving from one rivalry to another.

After taking two of three games from Texas over the weekend, the newly minted No. 1 Sooners will travel to their second home to battle Oklahoma State.

OU smothered the Cowgirls last year at Devon Park, an easy 11-3 run-rule in five innings, and Oklahoma has a chance to notch its third-straight win in the Bedlam Series on Wednesday night.

Fresh off the weekend success against the Longhorns, Patty Gasso and associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha have a great opportunity for the pitching staff to get more valuable experience.

How to Watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State

When: Wednesday, April 15

Wednesday, April 15 Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

Devon Park, Oklahoma City When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise Oklahoma City/1560 AM The Franchise 2

Audrey Lowry has emerged as OU’s ace, but she pitched at Devon Park last year as a freshman.

Mississippi transfer Miali Guachino made it to the Women’s College World Series last year, too, and senior Kierston Deal knows every nook and cranny of Devon Park.

Freshmen Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache have yet to step foot on the field at Devon Park in their short collegiate careers, and despite enjoying a decorated career at LSU, Sydney Berzon and the Tigers never made it to Oklahoma City.

Gasso and Rocha used Sunday’s series finale against Texas as a spot to give the entire pitching staff experience in a hostile road environment, and they could again decide to let that train of thought lead their pitching decisions against the Cowgirls on Wednesday night.

Kenny Gajewski may not have that luxury.

The Cowgirls are 9-6 in Big 12 play, having dropped series to UCF and Arizona State while also dropping contests to BYU and Iowa State.

OSU hosts No. 16 Arizona this weekend and still has a midweek matchup with No. 5 Texas on the horizon, but the Bedlam battle represents a major RPI opportunity.

As is such, Gajewski may opt to roll ace Ruby Meylan out in favor of right-hander RyLee Crandall.

Outside of Meylan, Karli Godwin, Rosie Davis and Tia Warsop return the most Bedlam experience for an Oklahoma State outfit that experienced a lot of turnover over the offseason.

Though the Sooners only had a handful of players who had ever played Texas in Austin before last weekend’s Red River Rivalry, OU has plenty of Bedlam experience.

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In the lineup, Oklahoma’s freshmen are the only Sooners who would make their Bedlam debut at Devon Park.

Catcher Kendall Wells has a chance to inch closer to Jocelyn Alo’s program record for homers in a single season, as the freshman sits on 31 long balls with Alo’s 34 home runs on the horizon.

The Sooners hope to stay in rhythm as well, as another massive SEC series looms.

Oklahoma will host No. 8 Arkansas on Friday as OU looks to stay atop the conference standings, and as Gasso hopes to take down her son, DJ Gasso, who serves as the hitting coach for the Razorbacks.

Wednesday’s Bedlam bout will begin at 8 p.m., and the contest will air on ESPN2.