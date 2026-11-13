Oklahoma Releases Full 2027 Softball Schedule

Oklahoma will begin its revenge tour on Feb. 11.

The Sooners announced their 2027 schedule on Thursday, and on that date, the Sooners will battle San Diego for their first game of the regular season. While in Southern California, OU will also face Utah, Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State over a four-day span.

The following weekend — from Feb. 19-21 — OU will play at a tournament in Lafayette, La., that features Louisiana, Western Kentucky and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Sooners will conclude February with their annual Okana Invitational, consisting of four home games in a three-day span from Feb. 25-27. OU will play Houston (twice), Tulsa and Pittsburgh in that tourney.

OU will then head to College Station, Texas, for a tournament at Texas A&M from March 4-6. There, the Sooners will battle the Aggies — in a non-conference game — in addition to contests against Indiana, Louisiana Monroe and Incarnate Word.

The Sooners will open conference play against Georgia on March 12, but they will still play several other non-conference games after that.

On March 17, Oklahoma will play host to Arizona State, which made it to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament in 2026.

In between the Sooners’ conference series against Missouri and Tennessee, OU will play four non-conference contests from March 23-27.

Oklahoma will battle Wichita State on the road on March 23 before returning to the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. The Sooners will face Cal Poly at Love’s Field on March 25 before playing a second game against the Mustangs at Devon Park in Oklahoma City one day later. The Sooners will square off against Oklahoma State at Devon Park on March 27.

OU’s final non-conference game will come against North Texas in Norman on April 28.

The SEC previously released its 2027 conference schedule.

Oklahoma will host four conference series — against Missouri, Florida, LSU and Alabama — at Love’s Field. The Sooners will battle Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina on the road.

Last year, OU lost to Mississippi State in three games at the Norman Super Regional, marking the first time since 2016 that the Sooners failed to reach the WCWS. The Sooners ended the year 52-10 overall and won the SEC regular-season title for the second year in a row.

The Sooners won four national titles in a row from 2021 to 2024 before losing in the WCWS semifinals in 2025. OU will look to dethrone Texas, which has won two national championships in a row.

OU coach Patty Gasso is entering her 33rd season as the Sooners’ head coach. She has compiled a 1,619-371-2 record during her tenure in Norman.

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