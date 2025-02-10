Oklahoma's Ella Parker Lands SEC Award
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Oklahoma sophomore Ella Parker was named Southeastern Conference Softball Co-Player of the Week as announced Monday by the league office.
The weekly honor is the first of Parker's career and the first SEC Player of the Week honor in OU softball history. Parker was selected alongside Auburn’s Nelia Peralta.
Parker helped the Sooners go 6-0 during their trip to California, hitting .591 (13-for-22), with 10 runs, five doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, three walks and three stolen bases. Her home run came in a return to her hometown as she clubbed a solo shot to center at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.
The left-handed hitter made starts at both corner outfield positions as well as at designated player, converting on all nine of her chances with the glove.
Parker scored twice in five games, tallying a .955 slugging percentage and a .679 on-base percentage. She doubled twice in the season opener against Cal State Northridge, while also driving in three. Sunday at Long Beach State she added an insurance run with an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning.
She is tied with Ashley Giampolo of Siena for the most doubles in the nation (five), while her 13 hits are tied with Grand Canyon's Savanna Groshong-Kirk for the most in the country.
The No. 2 Sooners stay on the road this weekend when they go to Baylor for four games at the Getterman Classic. OU plays Hofstra and Baylor once each on Saturday and Sunday.