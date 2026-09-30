Oklahoma's Fall Opener Cut Short by Rain

NORMAN — Oklahoma's Battle Series fall opener started off with a bang.

It ended with a strike.

The opener at Love's Field didn't even make it through the second "inning" as lightning in the area caused a postponement and then a cancellation.

The intrasquad matchup lasted nearly 45 minutes before lightning caused a postponement. Shortly after, rain began.

About 45 minutes after the delay began, the contest was officially canceled.

After the game was called, several Sooners came onto the field to side on the tarp covering the infield.

The contest was originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. but was moved up two-and-a-half hours Tuesday due to expected inclement weather.

The Sooners will continue their fall slate against Tarleton State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Love's Field.

Here are three takeaways from the Battle Series opener.

Several #Sooners doing tarp slides here at Love’s Field pic.twitter.com/zXMnosuYQI — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) September 30, 2026

Ella Parker Starts Things Off

Senior outfielder Ella Parker didn't wait long to make an impact in the fall.

Parker, the first batter of the game and playing for Team 1, blasted a home run into the right-field bleachers off Audrey Lowry.

Parker hit 22 home runs last season as a junior, tied for second on the team with Gabbie Garcia and behind only Kendall Wells.

The Sooners return 128 of their 187 home runs from last season.

Audrey Lowry. Allyssa Parker See Time in Circle

Oklahoma used just two pitchers in the opener.

Lowry threw three "innings," giving up two runs.

Team 3 manufactured the other run against Lowry. Kai Minor led off with a single to center before Goose Hutchens drew a walk.

Macie Harter, a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, then grounded into a fielder's choice as Minor advanced to third.

Gabbie Garcia then grounded out to first, allowing Minor to come across the plate, though Harter was cut down trying to advance to third.

Parker gave up two runs over 1 2/3 innings.

After retiring Team 2 in order in the first, Chaney Helton and Wells delivered back-to-back singles to the outfield before Lexi McDaniel loaded the bases with an infield single to shortstop before Westra’s sacrifice fly.

Helton was at the plate when the delay began.

Newcomers Get Limited Time

With the postponement, there wasn't much of an opportunity to see the Sooners' newcomers.

Highly touted utility player Goose Hutchens was initially called out on strikes but tapped her helmet to challenge the call. After a look over to the dugout, the call was changed to a ball and Hutchens walked.

Ori Mailo, an infielder who was with the team last spring but did not appear in a game as she redshirted, had a single to left to lead off the second inning for Team 1.

Payton Westra drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right in Team 2's second inning while Southern Idaho transfer Adi Hansen delivered an infield single in her second at-bat after striking out in her first.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.