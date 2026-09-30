What to Watch as Oklahoma Opens Fall Schedule With Battle Series Matchup

NORMAN — Coming off a season where Oklahoma finished short of the Women’s College World Series since 2015, Patty Gasso’s Sooners are ready to open their fall schedule.

The slate starts with an intrasquad Battle Series matchup at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Love’s Field.

The Sooners will play four Battle Series matchups and four games against outside opponents.

Here’s three things to watch as the fall schedule begins:

Who Will be the Next Breakout Star?

Last fall, Kendall Wells exploded onto the scene during the fall, mashing home run after home run in both the Battle Series matchups and when the Sooners took on outside teams.

That success translated into the regular season, when Wells set an NCAA freshman record and an overall Oklahoma program record with 39 home runs.

While the Sooners added some pieces in the transfer portal, their biggest roster additions are in the six freshmen joining the team.

Another freshman, Ori Mailo, was with the team last season and redshirted after reclassifying.

The most likely breakout candidate figures to be another player who reclassified — Wagoner product Juliana “Goose” Hutchens.

Hutchens has loads of power and if she can adjust to collegiate pitching as well as Wells did, she’s got a chance to be among the country’s best hitters.

What Will the Pitching Look Like Outside of Audrey Lowry?

Audrey Lowry was the Sooners’ top pitcher last season, going 23-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 innings.

Lowry figures to be the No. 1 option once again but Oklahoma could use her taking a significant step forward as a junior after some uneven performances in the spring.

The Sooners bring back Miali Guachino, who went 15-3 with a 3.10 ERA last season, and Allyssa Parker. Parker’s pitching role steadily grew last season as she finished 5-1 with a 3.73 ERA in 45 innings.

Parker in particular should be able to make strides in the circle.

Oklahoma also added three freshman arms — righties Malaya Majam-Finch, Keegan Baker and Ella Kate Smith.

While all have plenty of talent, it’s worth keeping an eye on Smith’s progression.

She went 13-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 67 innings last season, earning Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year honors.

The Battle for the Outfield

The biggest position battle figures to come in the outfield.

Kai Minor returns in centerfield and figures to have that spot locked down, while Ella Parker returns in right after a strong defensive season last year.

But with Abby Dayton graduating and Kasidi Pickering transferring to Texas Tech, left field is up for grabs.

The Sooners added Macie Harter from Middle Tennessee State and Adi Hansen from Southern Idaho in the transfer portal and that duo will compete for playing time, as will freshman Payton Westra.

The fall will be critical for all three as they fight to earn a bigger role heading into the spring.

There are other positions to watch as well, especially on the right side of the infield where Oklahoma lost second baseman Ailana Agbayani and first baseman Isabela Emerling. Allyssa Parker and Lexi McDaniel could be in the mix in those spots.

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