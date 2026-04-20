NORMAN — Kendall Wells’ next home run swing will be historic.

The freshman phenom clubbed two homers against Arkansas, her 33rd and 34th of the year, which tied her with Jocelyn Alo for the program’s single-season record.

The deep shot on Sunday was a no-doubter to help the Sooners open up a 7-0 lead over Arkansas, yet Wells was so absorbed by the moment in the pivotal contest against the Razorbacks that she didn’t even realize what she had done until she was mobbed at the plate.

what a BLAST we're having today!@KendallWells__ ties Joceyln Alo for the most homers by a Sooner in a single season 📈 pic.twitter.com/GloJsFMtlu — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 19, 2026

“She’s just trying to help the team win and she finds out because the team is jumping on her and screaming,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “‘What’s going on?’ I love that she’s unassuming and she’s just trying to play her game. I think there’s going to be more to come.”

Wells is charting her way through history at an incredible pace.

Alo hit 34 homers in 60 games in 2021, and she equaled that mark in 62 games in 2022.

The Sooners have played 48 games so far, and have seven contests remaining before postseason play begins.

Karli Spaid is second on the single-season home run list, having hammered 36 bombs in 2024 for Miami (OH) in 58 games.

Arizona’s Laura Espinoza has the record with 37 long balls in 72 games as a senior in 1995.

NCAA Single-Season Home Run Leaders

37: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995

36: Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024

34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022

34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021

34: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026

33: Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022

As Wells’ record chase has become more attainable, Gasso has sensed no change in the demeanor of her catcher.

“She truly is trying to stay away from all of the ‘Wow’ and media and all of those things,” Gasso said. “She’s not walking around with a crown on or sitting on the throne somewhere around here.”

Wells has been able to impact the game in other areas, too.

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She’s the Sooners’ everyday catcher, and showed off her skills behind the plate on Sunday by throwing an advancing runner out at second to foil Arkansas’ plans of asserting pressure early on the basepaths.

At every turn, the only stat Wells is concerned with is how many wins her team is notching each weekend.

“I think everybody knew,” Gasso said. “People saw us in the fall, it was like, ‘Oh my, who is that?’ And now you’re seeing her as a freshman acting like a senior and really finding ways to help the team.”