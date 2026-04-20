Oklahoma's Kendall Wells has Stayed Focused on the Right Things Amidst Record Chase
NORMAN — Kendall Wells’ next home run swing will be historic.
The freshman phenom clubbed two homers against Arkansas, her 33rd and 34th of the year, which tied her with Jocelyn Alo for the program’s single-season record.
The deep shot on Sunday was a no-doubter to help the Sooners open up a 7-0 lead over Arkansas, yet Wells was so absorbed by the moment in the pivotal contest against the Razorbacks that she didn’t even realize what she had done until she was mobbed at the plate.
“She’s just trying to help the team win and she finds out because the team is jumping on her and screaming,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “‘What’s going on?’ I love that she’s unassuming and she’s just trying to play her game. I think there’s going to be more to come.”
Wells is charting her way through history at an incredible pace.
Alo hit 34 homers in 60 games in 2021, and she equaled that mark in 62 games in 2022.
The Sooners have played 48 games so far, and have seven contests remaining before postseason play begins.
Karli Spaid is second on the single-season home run list, having hammered 36 bombs in 2024 for Miami (OH) in 58 games.
Arizona’s Laura Espinoza has the record with 37 long balls in 72 games as a senior in 1995.
NCAA Single-Season Home Run Leaders
37: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995
36: Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024
34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022
34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021
34: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026
33: Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022
As Wells’ record chase has become more attainable, Gasso has sensed no change in the demeanor of her catcher.
“She truly is trying to stay away from all of the ‘Wow’ and media and all of those things,” Gasso said. “She’s not walking around with a crown on or sitting on the throne somewhere around here.”
Wells has been able to impact the game in other areas, too.
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She’s the Sooners’ everyday catcher, and showed off her skills behind the plate on Sunday by throwing an advancing runner out at second to foil Arkansas’ plans of asserting pressure early on the basepaths.
At every turn, the only stat Wells is concerned with is how many wins her team is notching each weekend.
“I think everybody knew,” Gasso said. “People saw us in the fall, it was like, ‘Oh my, who is that?’ And now you’re seeing her as a freshman acting like a senior and really finding ways to help the team.”
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman