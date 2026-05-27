Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Roster Move Patty Gasso Makes This Summer

NORMAN — The offseason came early for Oklahoma.

The Sooners fell to Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional, which meant OU failed to make the Women’s College World Series field in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2015.

Regardless of whether the Sooners had competed for a national title at Devon Park, the transfer portal always brings change.

Oklahoma graduated five seniors — Abby Dayton, Ailana Agbayani, Isabela Emerling, Kierston Deal and Sydney Berzon — and Patty Gasso has five freshmen on the way who are set to join the program for the 2027 season.

The rest of the roster will be reshaped through the transfer portal, depending on how many players the Sooners are able to retain.

Team Needs

The biggest need for Oklahoma comes in the circle.

Audrey Lowry and Miali Guachino had their moments in 2026, but the Sooners lacked a true ace.

Freshman Allyssa Parker can return alongside Lowry and Guachino, and associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha signed a trio of freshmen in the upcoming class, but another experienced arm would be a welcome addition.

OU will also need a catcher to back up Kendall Wells after Emerling graduated, but Gasso would likely prefer to add a veteran with a pair of catchers committed in the upcoming recruiting class.

Depending on how many transfer portal departures there are, the Sooners could also look to add experience in either the infield or the outfield.

Emerling and Agbayani's graduation leaves holes at first base and second base. Freshman Lexi McDaniel could compete at first base if she stays in Norman, and Allyssa Parker stands as a viable option at either first base or second base on days she isn't used in the circle.

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Oklahoma’s Transfer Portal Departures

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Transfer Portal Destination Tia Milloy UTL 2 TBD Berkley Zache P 3 TBD Riley Zache UTL 3 TBD

What is Oklahoma Losing?

Tia Milloy’s departure is no real shock. She was a highly-touted recruit, but she was never able to find her way consistently into OU’s lineup. Once conference play arrived, Milloy mainly served as a pinch-runner.

departure is no real shock. She was a highly-touted recruit, but she was never able to find her way consistently into OU’s lineup. Once conference play arrived, Milloy mainly served as a pinch-runner. Berkley Zache pitched 15 1/3 innings across 14 appearances. She flashed potential as a reliever and closer for the Sooners, but she and her sister are widely considered as a package deal. Zache finished the year with a 2.28 ERA, and she struck out 14 batters and allowed six runs on 15 hits and seven walks in 2026.

pitched 15 1/3 innings across 14 appearances. She flashed potential as a reliever and closer for the Sooners, but she and her sister are widely considered as a package deal. Zache finished the year with a 2.28 ERA, and she struck out 14 batters and allowed six runs on 15 hits and seven walks in 2026. Riley Zache redshirted in 2026 for the Sooners. Riley Zache went 2-for-4 with an RBI in nine appearances in the 2025 season.