Oklahoma Softball Announces Fall Schedule
VIA OU MEDIA RELATIONS
NORMAN – The reigning four-time national champion Oklahoma softball team announced its eight-game 2024 fall schedule Wednesday. The slate features five competitions against outside opponents and the continuation of the program's popular Oklahoma Battle Series, with three intrasquad scrimmages featuring an exciting format.
Seven of the eight exhibitions will be played at Love’s Field in Norman and open to the public. Each mid-week contest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT with a Saturday, Oct. 26 doubleheader scheduled for a noon start.
Head coach Patty Gasso's Sooners start the Oklahoma Battle Series on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with other Battle Series dates scheduled for Oct. 9 and Nov. 6.
The Sooners will hit the road to visit Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 16 for a 6 p.m. start. Wednesday, Oct. 23 features a home exhibition vs. Seminole State College, then OU is scheduled to host ULM in Norman Saturday, Oct. 26 for a doubleheader starting at noon and 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma’s exhibitions against outside competition concludes when it hosts MACU on Wednesday, Oct. 30, marking the first-ever game played between Coach Gasso and her husband, MACU head coach Jim Gasso.
Each home event will be streamed live with streaming information to be announced later. The road contest at Texas A&M Commerce will be streamed via ESPN+.
Tickets will be general admission and are available for purchase online beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. CT and at the gate on game days. Current season ticket holders that have renewed for the 2025 season in a premium seating area including four-top seating arrangements or loge boxes will be contacted via email to secure their box or table for all fall games. Additional opportunities to purchase premium area tickets may be made available prior to the first battle series game.
The 2024 fall season includes an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for Oklahoma Softball games and contribute $5 to support OU Softball student-athletes via 1Oklahoma, our official NIL partner. Tickets are available at a cost of $15, or $20 for the Sept. 26 double-header vs. ULM, through this link. If fans do not wish to contribute to 1Oklahoma, tickets may be purchased at face value by contacting the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424 or at the Love’s Field box office on the day of each game. The box office will open 90 minutes prior to the start of each fall contest.
Groups may purchase tickets at a cost of $10 per person and may contact the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office for more information.
OU Athletics' clear-bag policy will be in effect and walk-through metal detectors will be utilized.
The Sooners return eight players for the 2025 season, including 2024 All-American Ella Parker and 2024 Freshman All-American Kasidi Pickering.
Oklahoma earned its NCAA-record fourth-straight national championship last season while going 59-7 (.894) with a 22-5 record in Big 12 play. OU opened Love's Field to a record season attendance of 108,156 (4,326 average) and enjoyed a perfect 5-0 postseason at its new home.
The Sooners led the nation in wins and on-base percentage while ranking top-five nationally in multiple statistical categories including home runs, batting average, shutouts, slugging percentage, doubles, fielding percentage and OPS. OU recorded 27 run-rule wins and 23 shutouts while going 38-6 against power five opponents.
2024 OU Softball Fall Schedule