Malaya Majam-Finch, Niece of Jennie Finch, Commits to Oklahoma
Patty Gasso’s X account foreshadowed there was some good news on the way for Oklahoma’s softball program.
Gasso on Monday night posted her usual “GO BOOMER” with bomb emojis, hinting at a new addition incoming. Soon after, Class of 2026 pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch announced her commitment to Gasso and the Sooners.
Majam-Finch might have the only last name with more of an impact in the softball world than Gasso. Majam-Finch is the niece of Jennie Finch, who won a gold and silver Olympic medal as a pitcher for the United States. Finch, who played at Arizona before her international career, is a National Softball Hall of Fame inductee because of her success in the sport.
Majam-Finch has risen to this level on her own accord, though. Softball America ranks her as the 25th best recruit in the 2026 class.
Out of Fullerton, CA, Majam-Finch posted a 1.32 ERA with a 9-2 record in 18 games as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, she hit .481 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 35 RBIs. She also plays competitively for CA Tyson 18U. According to Majam-Finch, she tops out at 67 mph.
Majam-Finch was most recently in Norman for a camp in late August.