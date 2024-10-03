Oklahoma Softball Garners Commitment From California's No. 1 Junior
NORMAN — College softball’s four-time defending national champions landed one of the nation’s top recruits Wednesday night.
Ki’ele “Ele” Ho-Ching, the third-ranked player and second-ranked infielder in 2026 by On3, announced her pledge to Patty Gasso’s Sooners on her X and Instagram accounts. The Long Beach Poly (CA) junior chose Oklahoma over Texas, UCLA and others.
“I am now able to say that I will compete at the highest level with the number one college softball program in the nation, University of Oklahoma,” Ho-Ching wrote in her X post. “Boomer Sooner!!”
Ho-Ching’s commitment was the fourth for the Sooners in the 2026 class. Fullerton (CA) High School’s Malaya Majam-Finch, the nation’s No. 10-ranked pitcher in ‘26, committed to OU on Sept. 17. Peyton Westra, the nation’s No. 41 overall player from North Polk High School (IA), committed on Sept. 23 via Instagram. Jerrell Mailo, a power hitter from Mililiani High School (HI), committed on Monday.
The Sooners' fall Battle Series also opened Wednesday night at Love's Field.