Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Reportedly Land Former Texas A&M Star Haley Lee

Patty Gasso made her fourth transfer portal addition of the offseason with the former All-SEC First Team selection.

Patty Gasso has reportedly landed another big win through the transfer portal.

Former Texas A&M utility player Haley Lee announced her commitment to the Sooners on social media, marking Gasso’s fourth addition through the portal since winning another National Championship in June.

Lee added "Oklahoma Softball #25" to her Instagram bio. The news was first reported by Extra Innings Softball.

An All-SEC First Team selection in 2022, Lee was a four year contributor for the Aggies.

Lee has launched 47 career home runs, including setting the Texas A&M single-season record with 25 bombs in 2021.

The Kingwood, TX, product also arrives in Norman with a career batting average of .365, a .704 slugging percentage and 130 career RBIs.

Last year, Lee primarily split time between catcher and first base for Texas A&M.

Lee played in two straight Norman Regionals with Texas A&M, and launched a two-run bomb off of OU pitcher Hope Trautwein in the first meeting between the Sooners and the Aggies this season.

Oklahoma lost five super seniors in Jocelyn Alo, Lynnsie Elam, Taylon Snow, Jana Johns and Trautwein at the end of the year, but Gasso has been hard at work trying to replace their combined production.

Former Michigan pitcher Alex Storako will slot in to take the role of the veteran pitcher left by Trautwein, and Arizona State transfers Alynah Torres and Cydney Sanders will have a great shot to take over on the corners for Johns and Snow.

Now, Lee will be able to compete for a starting job at multiple spots in the field, as well as providing power to the lineup if she’s utilized as the designated player. 

