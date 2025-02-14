OU Softball: How to Watch This Week's Games at the Getterman Classic
Oklahoma is headed to familiar territory for the final preseason road weekend of the year.
Patty Gasso’s No. 3-ranked Sooners will trek south to Waco, TX, to participate in Baylor’s Getterman Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
OU will play a pair of games against its old Big 12 cohorts in the No. 24-ranked Bears as well as a pair of games against Hofstra.
Oklahoma will get rolling at 12 p.m. on Saturday against Hofstra and will follow that with the first contest of the weekend against Baylor at 2:30 p.m.
The Sooners will then be back in action at 10 a.m. against Hofstra on Sunday before taking on the Bears at 3 p.m., and all the games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
OU got a pair of tests last weekend, needing nine innings to dispatch of San Diego State and 11 innings to beat Long Beach State en route to a perfect 6-0 weekend.
“I think as the games went on we just kind of started getting comfortable and starting trusting ourselves as a team,” OU star Ella Parker said on Tuesday. “Started working together and really trusted our mechanics and our stuff and all the training that went into this. So it was just kind of like finding comfort and actually playing another team, which was a little bit different, but we were so glad to finally play against someone else.”
Heading into the second weekend of the year, there’s plenty for Gasso’s team to continue to improve on — something the legendary OU coach has to love as her 2025 Sooners round into shape.
This weekend will mark Oklahoma’s first appearance in the Getterman Classic since 2023.
OU dispatched of Longwood, Stephen F. Austin and Army that weekend before falling to Baylor 4-3.
It was the last time the Sooners would lose in 2023.
Oklahoma responded by closing the season on a 53-game winning streak and capturing the program’s third consecutive championship at the Women’s College World Series.
Later that year, OU swept Baylor in Big 12 play, which marks the last time the Sooners rolled to Waco to take on Glenn Moore’s Bears.
Baylor enters the weekend 3-2 on the year, notching wins over Abilene Christian, Purdue and Villanova while taking losses to No. 5 Texas A&M and Utah State.
This weekend marks the 2025 debut for Hofstra.
How to Watch Oklahoma Softball at the Getterman Classic:
- Game 1 vs. Hofstra: Saturday, 12 p.m., ESPN+
- Game 2 vs. Baylor: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Game 3 vs. Hofstra: Sunday, 10 a.m., ESPN+
- Game 4 vs. Baylor: Sunday, 3 p.m., ESPN+