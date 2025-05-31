OU Softball: Texas Stuns Oklahoma in WCWS, Sooners Face Elimination
OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second game in a row, Oklahoma trailed late on Saturday.
But “Sooner Magic” alone wasn’t enough this time.
After falling into a two-run deficit in the first inning of their Women’s College World Series game against No. 6 Texas, the Sooners clawed back and tied the game in the second. But the Longhorns pulled ahead again in the fifth before ultimately winning 4-2.
The No. 2 Sooners will battle No. 16 Oregon in an elimination game on Sunday.
The Longhorns put OU pitcher Sam Landry in a tough spot early, hitting back-to-back singles with just one out.
Both of Texas’ runners tried to steal, and the Sooners caught Mia Scott in a rundown between first and second base. But as the Sooners tried to catch Scott, Kayden Henry darted for home, and Ailana Agbayani noticed and overthrew catcher Isabela Emerling, allowing Henry to score.
Texas scored again before OU recorded the third out, as Reese Atwood drove Scott across on a sacrifice fly.
It didn’t take long for OU to answer, though.
The Sooners got runners on second and third with one out after an error, a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Oklahoma recorded two hits and a fielder’s choice before the inning ended, tying the game 2-2.
Landry and Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan controlled the game for the next few innings. Those two allowed just four hits each in the first four innings, and both teams’ defense neutralized any scoring threats.
Texas’ offense finally sparked again in the fifth.
With one out in the inning, Henry belted a home run just over the left-field fence. Texas threatened again when Scott singled immediately after the homer, but Nelly McEnroe-Marinas caught a line drive and doubled up the Longhorns, throwing to Cydney Sanders before Scott returned to first base.
OU had the tying run at third base in the sixth inning after Sanders' single, but left pinch runner Tia Milloy stranded.
The Longhorns added insurance to their lead in the sixth, when Joley Mitchell hit a solo home run. The home run was Mitchell’s third in two games at the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma got runners on first and second with one out in its final trip to the plate. But Kavan fired back-to-back strikeouts to clinch the win for Texas.
Landry pitched six innings for Oklahoma and got the loss. She allowed four runs — three of which were earned — on eight hits and two walks.
Texas’ win is its first against Oklahoma north of the Red River since 2014. The Longhorns entered the game 0-7 all-time against OU in the NCAA Tournament.
Next for Oklahoma is an elimination game against Oregon. The Ducks held off Ole Miss in nine innings on Friday, winning 6-5.
First pitch between the Sooners and Ducks is slated for 6 p.m.