OU Softball: Oklahoma Adds Veteran Pitcher out of the Transfer Portal
Oklahoma’s pitching staff got a boost on Wednesday.
Former Campbell pitcher Isabella Smith announced her commitment to OU via her Instagram account on Wednesday, marking pitching coach Jennifer Rocha’s first addition of the offseason.
Last year Smith pitched 206 innings for the Camels, starting 30 games and appearing in 42 total games.
She struck out 238 batters and allowed 69 walks as the right-hander finished the year with a 2.01 ERA.
Opponents hit .181 off the veteran pitcher, totaling 12 home runs, 21 doubles and three triples.
Smith threw 18 complete games, including a pair of no-hitters against UNC Wilmington and North Carolina A&T. She also held Duke to four hits on April 10, helping Campbell upset the then-No. 3 Blue Devils 3-2.
She finished with a 2.65 ERA as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, firing 241 strikeouts in 241 1/3 total innings.
Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Patty Gasso has now made four of her five needed additions through the portal.
First, the Sooners landed former North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling before winning the race for Utah outfielder Abby Dayton.
Tuesday, former BYU shortstop Ailana Agbayani announced her move to Norman.
Oklahoma will look to add another arm through the portal to bolster its pitching numbers in 2025 as the softball world awaits the 2024 USA Softball Player of the Year NiJaree Canady to make her transfer decision.
The Sooners lost the talented trio of Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Karlie Keeney to graduation after capturing the program’s fourth-straight national title earlier this month.