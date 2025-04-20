OU Softball: Oklahoma Rallies to Beat Mississippi State, Clinch Series Win
The first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against No. 16 Mississippi State couldn’t have started much worse for Oklahoma — but the Sooners still found a way.
After falling into a four-run pit in the first inning, the No. 2 Sooners rallied to beat the Bulldogs 7-5 for their second win in a row. The victory clinches the series win for OU, its first since it swept Missouri in mid-March.
Mississippi State’s first trip to the plate looked like the start of a long day for OU.
Bulldogs outfielder Sierra Sacco hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. After that, they scored three more runs on four hits.
OU starter Audrey Lowry recorded just one out before the Sooners replaced her in favor of Isabella Smith. Smith got them out of the inning without any more damage.
The Sooners (38-5, 12-5 SEC) answered quickly, though, to keep the game in reach.
Oklahoma’s Kasidi Pickering answered Sacco’s homer with a lead-off home run of her own. The Sooners scored two more runs before MSU retired the side, keeping them within one run after the first inning.
Both offenses slowed down after the first inning. OU scored in the third inning to tie the game, but Mississippi State (33-13, 9-8) responded in the top of the fourth to retake the lead.
Oklahoma finally took its first lead in the fifth inning, as the Sooners scored two runs on two hits and an error to make it 6-5.
Smith ran into trouble for the first time in the sixth, walking Kiarra Sells on 10 pitches. The Sooners replaced Smith with Kierston Deal, who retired just one batter and allowed Sells to take second on a wild pitch. OU ace Sam Landry entered the game after that, logging the final two outs of the inning to keep the Sooners in front.
The Sooners couldn’t add any insurance runs in the sixth inning, but that didn’t matter, as Landry retired the side to secure the win.
Smith earned the win, allowing only one earned run on three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Landry didn’t allow a hit in her 1 2/3 innings and got the save. Mississippi State’s Josey Marron got the loss.
The series win comes after weekend defeats against Alabama and Tennessee in the Sooners’ last two SEC series. OU can sweep the Bulldogs with a win in Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader.