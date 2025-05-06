OU Softball: Oklahoma Freshman P Sophia Bordi Not Currently With Team
NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman Sophia Bordi is not currently with the team, OU coach Patty Gasso said during her weekly press conference on Tuesday.
"She's not here on campus, she went back home," Gasso said. "And that's something that I don't have the privilege to talk about, it's more of a personal situation. So she did not finish the season out with us."
Bordi was rated as the No. 1-overall pitcher in the 2025 recruiting class when she arrived on campus in Norman a year early.
“She did graduate actually in I think June, a year in advance,” Gasso said before the season started in February. “I didn't even know it. I'm not normally looking for that. She told me that she was gonna go in the spring and live in California and train with her travel ball team and get a job. And I'm like, 'What if we could get you in here?’
"... (Bordi's family) were all in. It made more sense for each party. And what she's gonna develop, she's gonna have such a major head start and I foresee her being one of our elite pitchers in the future."
Bordi did not feature for the Sooners in 2025, as was the plan, so she maintains all four years of eligibility as she prepares for the 2026 season.
Right now, the Sooners are just focused on their debut in the SEC Softball Tournament, which will occur on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Athens, GA.