Caitlin Clark Shares Emotional Text She Got From Her Mom After Latest Groin Injury
Even the world's most famous athletes still get worried texts from their mothers.
In an all-new episode of Sue Bird's podcast, Caitlin Clark opened up about how she's dealing with her latest groin injury that she suffered on a meaningless play at the end of the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15.
Clark revealed her mom texted her following the unfortunate incident and relayed a short but powerful message to the young WNBA star:
"My mom texted me after this past injury, and they know how hard it's been on me. My mom's like, 'You've taken so much time for everybody else. You need to take time for yourself now,'" Clark said.
Clark entered her second WNBA season with a pristine record of health, having never missed a game in college or during her rookie year. Now, after a quad strain and two groin injuries, Clark has missed 18 games (and counting), the Commissioner's Cup final as well as the WNBA All-Star Game. Indiana has gone 9–9 in her absence and recently dropped their last two contests to fall to 17–14 on the year.
Despite her mom's cautionary advice, it seems Clark still has her fans on her mind, game after game.
"It’s hard because I do feel this responsibility of being out there," Clark said, of staying patient for a fully healthy return. "You do want to play, you do want to give people something to cheer about or scream about. ... That's why I've been trying to take as much time as I can, like I sign autographs for way longer when I'm hurt than when I'm active. I still want to make as much time as I can for people and give them something that they can remember."