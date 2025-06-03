OU Softball: Patty Gasso Advocates for Change to the WCWS Format
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso wants to see a simple change to the Women’s College World Series format.
She would like to see the NCAA eliminate the need to play a double header in the semifinals to qualify for the championship series.
“If we are all about women's athletics and women's sports and rah rah, do not make us play double headers to get to a national championship series. Do not do that. Don't do that,” Gasso said as she closed down her press conference on Monday night. “They don't do it in baseball. It should not happen.”
The 2025 WCWS avoided an if-necessary game on both sides of the bracket. Had 7-seeded Tennessee beaten 6-seeded Texas in Monday’s morning session, the two teams would have immediately had to play a winner-take-all game 40 minutes later.
Texas Tech would have had to do the same thing with 2-seeded Oklahoma last night had the 12-seeded Red Raiders lost the contest to the Sooners.
“If Texas Tech were to lose — and they made it all the way here undefeated — if they were to lose to us and then we have to play another game right after, that is not fair,” Gasso said. “It's not fair to them more than it is not fair to us because we didn't get there on that (undefeated) road, they did.”
In recent years, Gasso has plenty of experience surviving a double header to get to the championship series.
The Sooners had to play two games back-to-back against James Madison in 2021 after roaring through the loser’s bracket to meet Florida State in the championship series, who also fired their way through the loser’s bracket.
Oklahoma lost to UCLA from Texas Tech’s position in 2022, and immediately had to respond to knock out the Bruins and make it to the championship series.
Last year, had severe weather not moved the WCWS schedule around, OU and Florida would have had to play a double header to decide which team took on Texas for a national title.
“We've got to make changes. We've got to put money into this. People will watch,” Gasso said. “They'll come back and they'll watch the next day.”
The NCAA has changed the WCWS format before.
In 2021, Oklahoma and Florida State were forced to play a winner-take-all Game 3 for the title in the afternoon due to rain. Afterward, more days were added to the WCWS to build in more rest for teams that continue winning, and it also ensured that all games of the championship series would be played in prime time.
Before departing the 2025 WCWS, Gasso again advocated for the athletes in her sport.
“Why wouldn't you want to come back and watch that if game or would you rather watch us have zero energy left and you're not able to throw your best because you're just trying to scrap it together? It's unfair for the athletes at this high level,” Gasso said. “So that is my soapbox. Please let's try to change that even if it's going to cost a little bit of extra money, these athletes deserve it. And thank you all very much. Thank you for listening.”