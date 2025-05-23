OU Softball: Pickering Homer Sends Oklahoma Past Alabama in Super Regional Opener
NORMAN — Kasidi Pickering’s hot streak continued on Friday, and it ended up being the difference in Oklahoma’s first Super Regional game against No. 15 Alabama.
Pickering hit a two-run home run in the third inning, giving Oklahoma a lead it would keep for the rest of the game, as the No. 2 Sooners won 3-0. They’re one win away from a spot in the Women’s College World Series, which they have won four years in a row.
Before Pickering’s blast, Sam Landry had thrown a gem: The senior pitcher had the Crimson Tide scoreless.
The problem? The Sooners were also scoreless.
Oklahoma got runners on second and third in the second inning, but Alabama got the final out to neutralize the threat.
In a game where good pitching reigned supreme on both sides, all the Sooners needed was just a little run support.
And Pickering answered the call.
After Abigayle Dayton walked to start the third, Pickering crushed a ball over the left-field fence to break the scoreless tie.
Pickering has played her best softball in OU's first four games of the NCAA Tournament.
The sophomore outfielder is 6-for-10 so far with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Entering the tourney, she was 2-for-13 in her last four games.
OU added insurance to its lead in the fifth, when Sydney Barker drove Dayton across to make it a three-run game.
Landry’s excellent outing continued for all seven innings.
The senior finished her complete game with five strikeouts, shutting out the Crimson Tide while allowing only four hits and two walks. Landry's win is her fourth of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Even with Landry's stellar performance, the Crimson Tide had their chances to come back. They stranded seven baserunners and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Oklahoma has yet to lose in the 2025 postseason. The Sooners went 2-0 at the SEC Tournament and were awarded co-champion honors alongside Texas A&M because of a weather cancellation. They breezed through the Norman Regional last week, beating Cal (twice) and Boston University.
A win against Alabama on Saturday would send Oklahoma to the WCWS for the eighth season in a row. They’re seeking their fifth straight national championship.
The series is far from over, though.
In the regular season, Oklahoma took Game 1 of its road series against Alabama before dropping the next two games. That was one of three series that the Sooners dropped in the regular series; their other two series losses came against Tennessee and Florida, both of which are national seeds.
Saturday’s Game 2 will begin at 2 p.m, and the Crimson Tide will be the home team.