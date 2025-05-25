OU Softball: Thursday Schedule Set for the 2025 Women's College World Series
The schedule has been set for the 2025 Women’s College World Series.
The 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners will begin another title defense against the 7-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the day’s first session at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
The Volunteers won the regular season series against the Sooners, taking two of the three games at Love’s Field at the end of March.
Thursday’s winner between OU and Tennessee will take one the winner of 3-seeded Florida and 6-seeded Texas.
The Gators and the Longhorns will play at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Texas won the regular season matchup against Florida in March. The Gators won the series finale on March 17 to avoid a sweep.
The other side of the WCWS will play in Thursday’s evening session at Devon Park.
Texas Tech, the tournament’s 12-seed, will take on unseeded Ole Miss at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma City, and the 9-seeded UCLA and 16-seeded Oregon will close the day’s festivities at 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma and Tennessee will air on ESPN, as will Texas and Florida.
Both evening session contests will air on ESPN2.
The Southeastern Conference sent five teams to the WCWS, and Oklahoma’s half of the field contains three conference foes that the Sooners faced during the regular season.
Florida won two of the three games against OU during the final week of the regular season, and Oklahoma swept Texas.
The Sooners did not take on Ole Miss this year.
Oklahoma did not meet Texas Tech, Oregon or UCLA during the regular season, either.