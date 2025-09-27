Patty Gasso Can't Wait to Get to Work With Her 'Special' Freshman Class at Oklahoma
NORMAN — Patty Gasso continues to reload.
Oklahoma’s 2025 class will debut during the Sooners’ fall ball slate, which begins with OU’s first Battle Series scrimmage this week.
Gasso signed five freshmen after Sophia Bordi reclassified to the 2024 class, though Oklahoma still finished with the top-rated class in Softball America’s Team Recruiting Rankings.
OU added the nation’s top-rated player, outfielder Kai Minor.
The No. 2-ranked player in the country was Pocola, OK, pitcher Allyssa Parker.
Infielder Lexi McDaniel finished as the No. 3-overall player in Softball America’s rankings, and catcher Kendall Wells was rated the No. 5 player in the class.
Gasso rounded out her group of freshmen with pitcher Berkley Zache, the sister of 2024 freshman Riley Zache.
The legendary OU coach believes fans won’t have to wait long to see the new faces make an impact in Norman, especially when it comes to Parker.
“She is a phenomenal athlete,” Gasso said in an interview on 107.7 The Franchise. “So if she’s not pitching, she’s likely going to be playing some position because she’s that athletic.
“She can play short, second, first, she can play the outfield. She’s a big-time hitter. She’s going to be a big-time player. I think her name is going to be big. Her appeal to the public is going to be big. So I think her name is going to become something special.”
Parker will join a stacked pitching staff that includes returners Kierston Deal and Audrey Lowry, as well as SEC transfers Sydney Berzon and Miali Guachinio.
Gasso also raved about Berkley Zache’s ability to change speeds in the circle, which will be an asset to associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha.
The Sooners lost Corri Hicks to the transfer portal, but Gasso believes OU added support behind the plate for returner Isabela Emerling.
“We’ve got Kendall Wells, who is going to bring us some support in the catching position,” Gasso said. “She has just got a hose. She can throw it. She’s got to learn some to be a little bit tougher behind the plate so Bela Emerling has her hands full with Kendall Wells, which is exactly what we want. We want that iron sharpens iron thing.”
Not only can Parker pitch, but she’s already impressed in the batting cages as well.
“Lexi McDaniel and Allyssa Parker can rake. These guys hit hard,” Gasso said. “As freshmen, it’s been a while since I’ve seen a freshman come in with so much power. So I love that.”
Gasso also believes Minor will be a weapon for her offense.
“You’ve got Kai Minor with just tremendous speed as well,” she said. “So there’s a good combination. They fit exactly the needs that we have right now.”
Oklahoma will kick off this fall’s Battle Series on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Love’s Field.